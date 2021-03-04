Sonoma Pharmaceuticals to Present at Upcoming Spring Virtual Investor Conferences

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNOA), a global healthcare leader developing and producing stabilized hypochlorous acid (HOCl) products for a wide range of applications, including wound, eye, oral and nasal care, disinfectant use and dermatological conditions, today announced that CEO Amy Trombly and CFO Jerry Dvonch will present at the following upcoming virtual conferences.

H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference

Date March 9-10, 2021

Presentation Available on demand beginning March 9, 2021

Event Maxim Emerging Growth Conference

Date March 17-18, 2021

Presentation Available on demand beginning March 17, 2021

Investors interested in arranging a meeting with the Company’s management for these conferences should contact the respective conference coordinator.

The presentations and panel will be available for registered attendees of each conference to view. Access to the H.C. Wainwright conference presentation will be available HERE. Access to the Maxim conference presentation will be available HERE. In addition, the presentation was furnished on a current report on Form 8-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission via EDGAR.

About Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals is a global healthcare leader for developing and producing stabilized hypochlorous acid (HOCl) products for a wide range of applications, including wound care, animal health care, eye care, nasal care, oral care and dermatological conditions. The company’s products reduce infections, itch, pain, scarring and harmful inflammatory responses in a safe and effective manner. In-vitro and clinical studies of hypochlorous acid (HOCl) show it to have impressive antipruritic, antimicrobial, antiviral and anti-inflammatory properties. Sonoma’s stabilized HOCl immediately relieves itch and pain, kills pathogens and breaks down biofilm, does not sting or irritate skin and oxygenates the cells in the area treated assisting the body in its natural healing process. The company’s products are sold either directly or via partners in 54 countries worldwide and the company actively seeks new distribution partners. The company’s principal office is in Woodstock, Georgia, with manufacturing operations in Latin America. European marketing and sales are headquartered in Roermond, Netherlands. More information can be found at www.sonomapharma.com. For partnership opportunities, please contact businessdevelopment@sonomapharma.com.