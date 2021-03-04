 

Superior Group of Companies to Participate in the D.A. Davidson 4th Annual Virtual Consumer Growth Conference

globenewswire
04.03.2021   

SEMINOLE, Fla., March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGC) today announced that Michael Benstock, Chief Executive Officer, Andy Demott, Chief Operating Officer, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, and Jake Himelstein, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer of BAMKO, will host a fireside chat at 11:45 a.m. ET during the D.A. Davidson Annual Consumer Growth Conference on Thursday, March 11, 2021.Management will also host virtual one-on-one meetings throughout the day.

A webcast of management’s presentation will be accessible via the investor relations section of the Company’s website at  https://ir.superiorgroupofcompanies.com/.  

About Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (SGC):

Superior Group of Companies formerly Superior Uniform Group, established in 1920, is a combination of companies that help our customers unlock the power of their brands by creating extraordinary brand engagement experiences for their employees and customers. We provide customized support for each of our divisions through our shared services model.

Fashion Seal Healthcare, HPI and WonderWink are our core uniform brands. Each is one of America’s leading providers of uniforms and image apparel in the markets we serve. We specialize in innovative uniform program design, global manufacturing, and state-of-the-art distribution. Every workday, more than 7 million Americans go to work wearing a uniform from Superior Group of Companies.

BAMKO, Tangerine Promotions, Public Identity and Gifts By Design are our signature promotional product companies. We provide unique custom branding, design, sourcing, and marketing solutions to some of the world’s most successful brands.

The Office Gurus is a global provider of custom call and contact center support. As a true strategic partner, The Office Gurus implements customized solutions for our customers in order to accelerate their growth and improve our customers’ service experiences.

SGC’s commitment to service, technology, quality and value-added benefits, as well as our financial strength and resources, provides unparalleled support for our customers’ diverse needs while embracing a “Customer 1st, Every Time!” philosophy and culture in all of our business segments.

Visit www.superiorgroupofcompanies.com for more information. 

CONTACT: Contact:
Andrew D. Demott, Jr.
COO, CFO & Treasurer
727-803-7135

-OR-

Hala Elsherbini
Senior Managing Director
Three Part Advisors
(214) 442-0016



