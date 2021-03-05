Global Care Capital Portfolio Company, HealthView Achieves Second and Final Earn-Out Milestone

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES



VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Care Capital Inc. (CSE:HLTH, FRANKFURT: L6V1) (the “Company” or “Global Care”) a global investment company which engages in early stage investment opportunities in private and public companies is pleased to announce that its 100% owned portfolio company, HealthView Technologies Inc. (“HealthView”) has begun to generate revenue and has achieved its second of two earn-out milestones in accordance with the terms of the definitive agreement that was entered in connection with the acquisition of HealthView by the Company (the “Transaction”).

As of February 28th, 2021, HealthView achieved its second and final of two earn-out milestones by generating revenue. As a result, the Company will issue 10,000,000 common shares, (the “Earn-Out Shares”) to certain former HealthView shareholders at a deemed price of $0.09 per Earn-Out Share. The Earn-Out Shares will not be subject to any hold period under applicable securities laws.