Tamarack Valley Energy Upsizes Previously Announced Financing

CALGARY, Alberta, March 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (“ Tamarack ” or the “ Company ”) (TSX: TVE) is pleased to announce that, as a result of excess demand, it has agreed with the syndicate of underwriters led by National Bank Financial Inc. and Peters & Co. Limited to increase the size of its previously announced bought-deal financing (the " Offering "). Tamarack will now issue 30,303,000 common shares (the " Common Shares ") at a price of $2.25 per Common Share to raise aggregate gross proceeds of $68,181,750 pursuant to the Offering.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. ANY FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH THIS RESTRICTION MAY CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF U.S. SECURITIES LAW.

The underwriters will have an option to purchase up to an additional 10% Common Shares issued under the Offering at a price of $2.25 per Common Share to cover over allotments exercisable in whole or in part at any time until 30 days after the closing of the Offering. The maximum gross proceeds that could be raised under the Offering is $74,999,925 should the over-allotment option be exercised in full.

In all other respects, the terms of the Offering and use of proceeds therefrom will remain as previously disclosed in the March 5, 2021 press release.

The Common Shares issued pursuant to the Offering will be distributed by way of a short form prospectus in all provinces of Canada (excluding Québec) and may also be placed privately in the United States to Qualified Institutional Buyers (as defined under Rule 144A under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act")) pursuant to an exemption under Rule 144A, and may be distributed outside Canada and the United States on a basis which does not require the qualification or registration of any of the Company's securities under domestic or foreign securities laws. Completion of the Offering are subject to customary closing conditions, including the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, including the approval of the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX"). Closing of the Offering is expected to occur on March 25, 2021.