 

SimCorp A/S – Share buyback program

Company Announcement no. 07/2021

On February 10, 2021 SimCorp A/S announced a share buyback program in compliance with the provisions of Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse (the Market Abuse Regulation - MAR) and delegated legislation under MAR.

In connection with the program SimCorp A/S will repurchase shares for an amount of up to EUR 20.0m, to be executed during the period from February 10, 2021 to July 31, 2021.

The following transactions have been executed under the program:         

Date                

  		Number of shares Average
purchase price
(DKK per share) 		Amount (DKK)
Accumulated under the program as of last announcement:   41,900  787.14  32,981,225
March 1, 2021  3,500  755.53  2,644,355
March 2, 2021  3,500  761.86  2,666,510
March 3, 2021  4,000  747.15  2,988,600
March 4, 2021  4,000  724.74  2,898,960
March 5, 2021  4,000  719.28  2,877,120
Accumulated under the program following above purchases:  60,900  772.69  47,056,770

Following above purchases, SimCorp holds 762,587 treasury shares corresponding to 1.9% of the share capital.

Purchases for an amount of EUR 13.7m (approx. DKK 101.7m) remain to be executed under the program.

Enquiries regarding this announcement should be addressed to:
Anders Hjort, Head of Investor Relations, SimCorp A/S (+45 3544 8822)

