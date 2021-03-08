JACKSONVILLE, Fla., March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acquired Sales Corp. (OTCQX: AQSP ) ( www.AcquiredSalesCorp.com ) today announced that its board of directors and the holders of a majority of its outstanding shares have voted to change the name of the company to LFTD Inc., subject to changing the company’s articles of incorporation in Nevada, all necessary securities filings and governmental approvals. The planned name change is intended to better reflect the company’s ownership of rapidly growing Lifted Made ( www.LiftedMade.com ), which has received national recognition for its outstanding Urb Finest Flowers brand of hemp-derived delta 8 THC, CBD, CBN and CBG products. In connection with the name change, the company plans to request a new trading symbol that more closely relates to the new company name.



Nicholas S. Warrender, Vice Chairman and COO of AQSP, and founder and CEO of Lifted Made, said: “We are gratified that our board of directors and shareholders have decided to put Lifted Made’s name in the lights! We have just completed our move into our new 11,238 square foot headquarters and operations building located in Kenosha, Wisconsin, and so far this quarter our sales are continuing to grow rapidly as we expand our product distribution throughout the U.S.”