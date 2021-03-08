 

Acquired Sales Corp. (OTCQX AQSP) Plans to Change its Name to LFTD Inc., Reflecting its Ownership of Rapidly Growing Hemp-Derived Products Maker Lifted Made

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acquired Sales Corp. (OTCQX: AQSP) (www.AcquiredSalesCorp.com) today announced that its board of directors and the holders of a majority of its outstanding shares have voted to change the name of the company to LFTD Inc., subject to changing the company’s articles of incorporation in Nevada, all necessary securities filings and governmental approvals. The planned name change is intended to better reflect the company’s ownership of rapidly growing Lifted Made (www.LiftedMade.com), which has received national recognition for its outstanding Urb Finest Flowers brand of hemp-derived delta 8 THC, CBD, CBN and CBG products. In connection with the name change, the company plans to request a new trading symbol that more closely relates to the new company name.

Nicholas S. Warrender, Vice Chairman and COO of AQSP, and founder and CEO of Lifted Made, said: “We are gratified that our board of directors and shareholders have decided to put Lifted Made’s name in the lights! We have just completed our move into our new 11,238 square foot headquarters and operations building located in Kenosha, Wisconsin, and so far this quarter our sales are continuing to grow rapidly as we expand our product distribution throughout the U.S.”

William C. “Jake” Jacobs, President and CFO of both AQSP and Lifted Made, said: “We have decided to replace a somewhat confusing and uninspiring company name with LFTD Inc., which better reflects what we are doing: promoting an Elevated Lifestyle through Lifted Made’s award-winning, innovative delta 8 THC products and other hemp and hemp-derived products sold under the brand name Urb Finest Flowers. Get LFTD!”

About Acquired Sales Corp.
Acquired Sales Corp. (AQSP) is focused upon investing in rapidly growing companies that make hemp-derived, cannabinoid-infused products such beverages, lotions, oils, dabs, saucy dmnds, flower, cartridges, disposable vapes, hemp cigarettes, tinctures, bath bombs, balms, body washes, and gummies. In February, 2020, AQSP acquired 100% of Warrender Enterprise Inc. d/b/a Lifted Made (formerly d/b/a Lifted Liquids) (www.LiftedMade.com), now located in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Lifted Made has a 50% membership interest in SmplyLifted LLC, which sells tobacco-free nicotine pouches under the brand name FR3SH (www.GETFR3SH.com). AQSP also owns 4.9% of CBD-infused beverage and products maker Ablis Holding Company (www.AblisBev.com), and of craft distillers Bendistillery Inc. d/b/a Crater Lake Spirits (www.CraterLakeSpirits.com) and Bend Spirits, Inc. (www.Bendistillery.com), all located in Bend, Oregon. Please read AQSP's filings with the U.S. SEC which fully describe our business and the Risk Factors associated therewith. Learn more by subscribing to our newsletters at www.LiftedMade.com and www.AcquiredSalesCorp.com.

