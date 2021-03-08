Cooper Tire’s PRO Series LHT Now Standard Equipment on Vanguard Dry and Refrigerated Van Trailers

Cooper Tire has announced that Vanguard National Trailer Corporation is including the Cooper PRO Series LHT trailer tire as standard equipment on all dry and refrigerated van trailers built at its Monon, Ind.; Trenton, Ga.; Moreno Valley, Calif.; and Sarnia, Ontario, Canada locations.

The Cooper PRO Series LHT trailer tire has been selected as standard equipment on Vanguard National Trailer Corporation's dry and refrigerated van trailers. (Photo: Business Wire)

According to Charlie Mudd, President and Chief Executive Officer of Vanguard, the move to Cooper’s PRO Series trailer tires is in line with the company’s continued commitment to providing high-quality components on its trailers -- “components that prove to be the best value for our customers,” said Mudd. “Tires certainly play an important role in that. Cooper’s PRO Series LHT tires provide superior mileage and fuel efficiency – two things that are very important to our customers. We know our customers will be very pleased with the value these tires bring while operating our trailers.”

“Our Cooper PRO Series LHT trailer tire really hits the mark for our customers,” said Gary Schroeder, Executive Director of Cooper’s Global Truck and Bus Tire Business. “The PRO Series is performing very well and offers a LCO, or Low Cost of Ownership, that can reduce a fleet’s tire program cost. We back our PRO Series with a strong warranty too – the tires have a seven-year, two-retread warranty with full replacement value for the first 50 percent of tread life. We’re very excited to be selected by Vanguard as its standard OE fitment.”

