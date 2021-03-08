 

Cooper Tire’s PRO Series LHT Now Standard Equipment on Vanguard Dry and Refrigerated Van Trailers

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.03.2021, 14:30  |  50   |   |   

Cooper Tire has announced that Vanguard National Trailer Corporation is including the Cooper PRO Series LHT trailer tire as standard equipment on all dry and refrigerated van trailers built at its Monon, Ind.; Trenton, Ga.; Moreno Valley, Calif.; and Sarnia, Ontario, Canada locations.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210308005020/en/

The Cooper PRO Series LHT trailer tire has been selected as standard equipment on Vanguard National Trailer Corporation's dry and refrigerated van trailers. (Photo: Business Wire)

The Cooper PRO Series LHT trailer tire has been selected as standard equipment on Vanguard National Trailer Corporation's dry and refrigerated van trailers. (Photo: Business Wire)

According to Charlie Mudd, President and Chief Executive Officer of Vanguard, the move to Cooper’s PRO Series trailer tires is in line with the company’s continued commitment to providing high-quality components on its trailers -- “components that prove to be the best value for our customers,” said Mudd. “Tires certainly play an important role in that. Cooper’s PRO Series LHT tires provide superior mileage and fuel efficiency – two things that are very important to our customers. We know our customers will be very pleased with the value these tires bring while operating our trailers.”

“Our Cooper PRO Series LHT trailer tire really hits the mark for our customers,” said Gary Schroeder, Executive Director of Cooper’s Global Truck and Bus Tire Business. “The PRO Series is performing very well and offers a LCO, or Low Cost of Ownership, that can reduce a fleet’s tire program cost. We back our PRO Series with a strong warranty too – the tires have a seven-year, two-retread warranty with full replacement value for the first 50 percent of tread life. We’re very excited to be selected by Vanguard as its standard OE fitment.”

About Cooper Tire & Rubber Company
 Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE: CTB) is the parent company of a global family of companies that specializes in the design, manufacture, marketing and sale of passenger car, light truck, medium truck, motorcycle and racing tires. Cooper's headquarters is in Findlay, Ohio, with manufacturing, sales, distribution, technical and design operations within its family of companies located in more than one dozen countries around the world. For more information on Cooper, visit www.coopertire.com, www.facebook.com/coopertire or www.twitter.com/coopertire.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Cooper Tire’s PRO Series LHT Now Standard Equipment on Vanguard Dry and Refrigerated Van Trailers Cooper Tire has announced that Vanguard National Trailer Corporation is including the Cooper PRO Series LHT trailer tire as standard equipment on all dry and refrigerated van trailers built at its Monon, Ind.; Trenton, Ga.; Moreno Valley, Calif.; …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
FREYR to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference Events
The ORPEA Group Celebrates International Women's Day
IonQ To Become The First Publicly Traded Pure-Play Quantum Computing Company
Genentech Provides Update on Tecentriq U.S. Indication in Prior-Platinum Treated Metastatic Bladder ...
Philip Morris International Announces Yearlong Exploration of Inclusion—Furthering the ...
Wavenet Chooses HPE GreenLake to Power its Industry-Leading Portfolio of Cloud and Hosted Services
XPeng Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Argo Blockchain Purchases Land in Texas with Access to Power Generation Rights
National Grid Transforms its Business with Appirio and Salesforce
Vifor Pharma and Cara Therapeutics announce U.S. FDA acceptance and Priority Review of NDA for ...
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
Lemonade Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Cryptocurrency Mining Company Argo Blockchain Achieves Record Revenue Growth in February
C3 AI Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
BevCanna Appoints Former PepsiCo Executive as President
Ridgeback Biotherapeutics and Merck Announce Preliminary Findings from a Phase 2a Trial of ...
Schrödinger Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 and Provides ...
Square Financial Services Begins Banking Operations
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22.02.21
ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Sorge vor Überhitzung drückt Nasdaq
22.02.21
Aktien New York: Sorge vor Überbewertung belastet Nasdaq - Dow auf Rekord
22.02.21
Cooper Tire Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of Cooper Tire & Rubber Company Is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – CTB
22.02.21
Aktien New York: Schwächerer Wochenauftakt
22.02.21
dpa-AFX-Überblick: UNTERNEHMEN vom 22.02.2021 - 15.15 Uhr
22.02.21
Aktien New York Ausblick: Schwächerer Wochenauftakt erwartet
22.02.21
US-Reifenhersteller Goodyear will Konkurrenten Cooper übernehmen
22.02.21
Cooper Tire & Rubber Company Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
18.02.21
Cooper Tire & Rubber Company Declares 196th Consecutive Quarterly Dividend
11.02.21
Cooper Tire & Rubber Company to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results February 22