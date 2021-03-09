Domtar Corporation Announces Termination of Cash Tender Offers for 4.400%, 6.750% and 6.250% Senior Notes, Redemption of 2022 Notes, and Repayment of Term Loan

Domtar Corporation (the “Company” or “Domtar”) (NYSE: UFS), announced today the termination of its previously announced cash tender offers (each, an “Offer”, and collectively, the “Offers”) for (i) any and all of its 4.400% Senior Notes due 2022 (the “2022 Notes”) and (ii) up to a combined aggregate purchase price (including principal amount and related premium, but excluding accrued interest) of $300 million of its 6.750% Senior Notes due 2044 (the “2044 Notes”) and its 6.250% Senior Notes due 2042 (the “2042 Notes” and, together with the 2022 Notes and 2044 Notes, the “Notes,” and each a “series” of Notes).

