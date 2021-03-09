Convening of Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

On the initiative and following the resolution of the Board of Panevezio statybos trestas AB, the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Panevezio statybos trestas AB (address of registered office P. Puzino Str. 1, Panevezys, company code 147732969) is convened on 9 April 2021. The place of the meeting - the meeting room of Panevezio statybos trestas AB at P. Puzino Str. 1, Panevezys. The beginning of the meeting – at 10:00 (registration shall start at 09:30). The record day of the meeting shall be 1 April 2021 (only the persons who at the end of the record day of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders shall be on the shareholder list of the company, or the persons who are a proxy for them, or the persons with whom an agreement on transfer of voting rights has been concluded, shall have the right to participate and vote at the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders). The meeting agenda:

Withdrawal of the Board members. Election of the Board members.

The company shall not provide possibilities to participate and vote at the meeting using any means of electronic communications.

Draft resolutions on the items of the agenda, any documents to be presented to the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders and any information related to realisation of the shareholders’ rights shall be published on the website of the company at www.pst.lt under the menu item Investor Relations not later than 21 days before the meeting date. The shareholders shall also be granted access to the information thereof at the secretary’s office at the registered office of the company (P. Puzino Str. 1, Panevezys) from 7:30 till 16:30. Telephone number for inquiries: (+370 45) 505 508.

The shareholders who hold shares carrying at least 1/20 of all votes may propose additional items to be included in the agenda and present a draft resolution of the meeting for each proposed additional agenda item or, in case no resolution is to be adopted, give an explanation. Any proposals for additional items of the agenda shall be submitted in writing or by e-mail.

The proposals in writing shall be delivered to the secretary’s office or sent by registered mail to the following address: Panevezio statybos trestas AB, P. Puzino Str. 1, LT-35173, Panevezys. The proposals by e-mail shall be sent to the following e-mail address: pst@pst.lt.

Any proposals for additional items of the agenda shall be presented before 16:00 on 26 March 2021. In the event new items are added to the meeting agenda, not later than 10 days before the meeting date the company shall inform about the additions thereof using the same means as were used for convening the meeting.