Results Extraordinary General Meeting

PRESS RELEASE: Amsterdam – 9 March 2021. Intertrust N.V. (“Intertrust”) [Euronext: INTER], a global leader in providing tech-enabled corporate and fund solutions to clients operating and investing in international business, announces that in the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) of 8 March 2021 the shareholders adopted all voting items on the agenda. Chief Executive Officer Shankar Iyer was appointed as member of the Management Board of Intertrust. Mr. Iyer’s appointment has been approved by Dutch regulators and is effective immediately, for a first term of four years.

At the EGM a total of 74.32% of the total issued share capital was represented. The results of the votes for each item on the agenda, will be published on our website https://www.intertrustgroup.com/investors/shareholder-information/extr ....