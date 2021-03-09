Loewe Commits to Connectivity with DTS Play-Fi

“Launching new DTS Play-Fi enabled products offers consumers more options to meet their evolving preferences” said Dannie Lau, general manager, DTS Play-Fi. “Partnering with Loewe, a long-established consumer electronics company, to deliver true wireless interoperability across their premium television and electronics products, means users can easily extend their listening experience wirelessly throughout the home.”

DTS , a global leader in next-generation audio, imaging and sensing technology and a wholly owned subsidiary of Xperi Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: XPER) (“Xperi”), today announced Loewe as its newest partner to join the DTS Play-Fi whole-home audio ecosystem. Loewe is a leading international brand for televisions and audio products based in Germany and will release products featuring DTS Play-Fi in the first half of 2021.

DTS Play-Fi’s category-leading wireless audio features including surround sound, whole-home TV audio streaming, Hi-Res 24bit/192kHz support, multi-room music, and app-based wireless headphones allow partners as Loewe to create truly differentiated products to elevate the user experience. Because Play-Fi works over industry standard Wi-Fi, no additional hardware is required in the product’s design, and manufacturers are able to add advanced wireless capabilities across a wide range of products at varying price points within their portfolio.

“Today’s consumers are looking for comprehensive wireless solutions that can finally eliminate the wiring that clutters traditional A/V systems,” said Matthias Claus, director of audio, Loewe. “Through the inclusion of Play-Fi, we’re able to wirelessly support immersive surround sound configurations for any room while delivering the best possible audio fidelity for our customers.”

The DTS Play-Fi ecosystem features the largest collection of products in the whole-home wireless audio space, with hundreds of interoperable speakers, televisions, sound bars, set-top boxes, and A/V receivers available from leading consumer electronics brands and now has another well-known partner at its side with Loewe.

For more information about DTS Play-Fi, please visit www.play-fi.com. For more information about DTS, please visit www.dts.com. For more information about Loewe, please visit www.loewe.tv/int.

About Xperi Holding Corporation

Xperi invents, develops, and delivers technologies that enable extraordinary experiences. Xperi technologies, delivered via its brands (DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo), and by its startup, Perceive, make entertainment more entertaining, and smart devices smarter. Xperi technologies are integrated into billions of consumer devices, media platforms, and semiconductors worldwide, driving increased value for partners, customers and consumers.

Xperi, DTS, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, HD Radio, Perceive, TiVo and their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of affiliated companies of Xperi Holding Corporation in the United States and other countries. All other company, brand and product names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.

About Loewe

Loewe is a leading international brand for televisions and consumer electronics based in Kronach, Franconia. Since its foundation in 1923, the year radio was introduced in Germany, the company has been shaping the industry with its iconic products and countless technical innovations and has received numerous awards for its elegant designs. As a premium brand for superior consumer electronics, the company is committed to first-class materials, high-quality craftsmanship, and a unique and timeless design. Loewe develops its products at its German headquarters and has its own production facilities in Germany with an automated production line and a hand-made fabrication facility for OLED devices – entirely Made in Germany. Today Loewe Technology GmbH employs around 130 people and has an international sales network.

