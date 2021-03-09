 

Loewe Commits to Connectivity with DTS Play-Fi

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.03.2021, 14:00  |  18   |   |   

DTS, a global leader in next-generation audio, imaging and sensing technology and a wholly owned subsidiary of Xperi Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: XPER) (“Xperi”), today announced Loewe as its newest partner to join the DTS Play-Fi whole-home audio ecosystem. Loewe is a leading international brand for televisions and audio products based in Germany and will release products featuring DTS Play-Fi in the first half of 2021.

“Launching new DTS Play-Fi enabled products offers consumers more options to meet their evolving preferences” said Dannie Lau, general manager, DTS Play-Fi. “Partnering with Loewe, a long-established consumer electronics company, to deliver true wireless interoperability across their premium television and electronics products, means users can easily extend their listening experience wirelessly throughout the home.”

DTS Play-Fi’s category-leading wireless audio features including surround sound, whole-home TV audio streaming, Hi-Res 24bit/192kHz support, multi-room music, and app-based wireless headphones allow partners as Loewe to create truly differentiated products to elevate the user experience. Because Play-Fi works over industry standard Wi-Fi, no additional hardware is required in the product’s design, and manufacturers are able to add advanced wireless capabilities across a wide range of products at varying price points within their portfolio.

“Today’s consumers are looking for comprehensive wireless solutions that can finally eliminate the wiring that clutters traditional A/V systems,” said Matthias Claus, director of audio, Loewe. “Through the inclusion of Play-Fi, we’re able to wirelessly support immersive surround sound configurations for any room while delivering the best possible audio fidelity for our customers.”

The DTS Play-Fi ecosystem features the largest collection of products in the whole-home wireless audio space, with hundreds of interoperable speakers, televisions, sound bars, set-top boxes, and A/V receivers available from leading consumer electronics brands and now has another well-known partner at its side with Loewe.

For more information about DTS Play-Fi, please visit www.play-fi.com. For more information about DTS, please visit www.dts.com or connect with DTS on Facebook, Twitter (@DTS) and Instagram (@DTS). For more information about Loewe, please visit www.loewe.tv/int or get in touch on Facebook or Instagram.

About Xperi Holding Corporation

Xperi invents, develops, and delivers technologies that enable extraordinary experiences. Xperi technologies, delivered via its brands (DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo), and by its startup, Perceive, make entertainment more entertaining, and smart devices smarter. Xperi technologies are integrated into billions of consumer devices, media platforms, and semiconductors worldwide, driving increased value for partners, customers and consumers.

Xperi, DTS, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, HD Radio, Perceive, TiVo and their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of affiliated companies of Xperi Holding Corporation in the United States and other countries. All other company, brand and product names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.

About Loewe

Loewe is a leading international brand for televisions and consumer electronics based in Kronach, Franconia. Since its foundation in 1923, the year radio was introduced in Germany, the company has been shaping the industry with its iconic products and countless technical innovations and has received numerous awards for its elegant designs. As a premium brand for superior consumer electronics, the company is committed to first-class materials, high-quality craftsmanship, and a unique and timeless design. Loewe develops its products at its German headquarters and has its own production facilities in Germany with an automated production line and a hand-made fabrication facility for OLED devices – entirely Made in Germany. Today Loewe Technology GmbH employs around 130 people and has an international sales network.

Source: Xperi Holding Corp

XPER – P



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Loewe Commits to Connectivity with DTS Play-Fi DTS, a global leader in next-generation audio, imaging and sensing technology and a wholly owned subsidiary of Xperi Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: XPER) (“Xperi”), today announced Loewe as its newest partner to join the DTS Play-Fi whole-home audio …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Plug ...
Acadia Pharmaceuticals Provides Regulatory Update on Supplemental New Drug Application for ...
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Is Investigating Securities Fraud Claims on Behalf of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) Investors
Stockholders of NantKwest Approve Merger With ImmunityBio
Wells Fargo: Younger Women Are Increasingly Earning the Title of “Breadwinner”
WORKHORSE GROUP ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Workhorse ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Continues Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against 3D Systems Corporation
AT&T Senior Executive Vice President and CFO John Stephens Updates Shareholders
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against EHang ...
Merck Presents Results from Phase 1 Trial Evaluating Investigational Islatravir Subdermal Implant ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
Cryptocurrency Mining Company Argo Blockchain Achieves Record Revenue Growth in February
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Plug ...
Schrödinger Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 and Provides ...
Ridgeback Biotherapeutics and Merck Announce Preliminary Findings from a Phase 2a Trial of ...
BevCanna Appoints Former PepsiCo Executive as President
Asensus Surgical Announces FDA Clearance in General Surgery
Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. Receives FDA Approval for the Argus 2s Retinal Prosthesis ...
Stratasys Ltd. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Ordinary Shares
Moderna Announces New Drug Application Submitted to Import and Distribute Moderna’s COVID-19 ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
03.03.21
Hisense Joins DTS Play-Fi Ecosystem
23.02.21
Xperi Holding Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Results
16.02.21
Vodafone Extends Licensing Agreement with TiVo to Transform TV Viewing for Customers
16.02.21
Sharp and TiVo Extend Interactive Program Guide and Patent Licensing Deals
10.02.21
Xperi to Release Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results on February 23, 2021
09.02.21
Xperi’s Connected Radio Solution Renamed DTS AutoStage, Wins 2021 BIG Innovation Award