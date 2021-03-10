Teleflex to Present at KeyBanc Capital Markets Life Sciences & MedTech Investor Forum

WAYNE, Pa., March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jake Elguicze, Treasurer and Vice President of Investor Relations, Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE: TFX), is scheduled to speak at the KeyBanc Capital Markets Life Sciences & MedTech Investor Forum on Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at 9:15am (ET).



A live audio webcast of the conference presentation, along with the accompanying slide presentation, will be available on the investor portion of the Teleflex website at www.teleflex.com.