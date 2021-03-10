Charter Schools USA Selects GTT SD-WAN to Improve Network Agility and Security

In today’s hybrid classroom and remote learning scenarios, CSUSA-managed charter schools are more reliant than ever on secure and reliable network infrastructure. The selection of GTT Managed SD-WAN Service will enable 10jin Solutions and its largest client, CSUSA, to standardize on a higher performance and more agile network platform to enable cloud applications supporting the student learning environment and school administration. GTT’s managed SD-WAN solution, underpinned by its global Tier 1 internet network, features 4G LTE wireless backup for enhanced failover capability and resiliency, and delivers greater network agility, optimized application performance, and more efficient, secure use of bandwidth resources.

MCLEAN, Va., March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE: GTT), a leading global cloud networking provider to multinational clients, announced today that Charter Schools USA (CSUSA), through its partnership with information technology provider 10jin Solutions, has selected GTT to upgrade its network infrastructure with software-defined wide area networking (SD-WAN) technology to more flexibly and securely meet the in-class and remote learning needs of its students, teachers, and administrative staff. The initial SD-WAN deployment is 86 sites, and GTT is poised to expand to additional CSUSA locations across the U.S. as needed.

Additionally, by partnering with GTT, 10jin Solutions and CSUSA can access GTT’s E-Rate expertise to help guide strategies to maximize each school’s subsidized E-Rate benefit and USAC/FCC requirements.

“Network reliability and security have become a cornerstone of the IT platform utilized by CSUSA-managed schools since the outbreak of the pandemic early last year,” commented 10jin Solutions’ Director of Cybersecurity and Infrastructure, Pierre Schoepp. “The deployment of GTT’s managed SD-WAN solution is an important component supporting the migration to the most advanced and resilient networking technologies that ensure students are learning in a secure environment with a strong, redundant network for stability and maximum uptime. We are pleased to be partnering with GTT to implement software-defined networking technology to schools across our U.S. footprint.”

“We recognize the vital importance of Charter Schools USA providing a safe and enriching learning environment during these challenging times,” stated Rob Westervelt, GTT SVP and channel chief. “We are honored to be supporting this mission with the rollout of SD-WAN technology, partnering with Charter Schools USA to secure the E-Rate subsidies that make it economically viable and cost-effective. We look forward to supporting this network infrastructure upgrade initiative nationwide over the upcoming months and beyond.”

About GTT

GTT connects people across organizations, around the world, and to every application in the cloud. Our clients benefit from an outstanding service experience built on our core values of simplicity, speed, and agility. GTT owns and operates a global Tier 1 internet network and provides a comprehensive suite of cloud networking services. For more information on GTT (NYSE: GTT), please visit www.gtt.net.

About Charter Schools USA

Charter Schools USA (CSUSA) is one of the largest and highest-performing education management companies in the United States, proudly serving over 75,000 students at nearly 100 schools in five states. Founded by Jonathan Hage in 1997, CSUSA’s vision is to have a dramatic impact on the world’s next generation – changing lives and leaving a legacy by providing educational excellence within the charter school movement, delivering an academically rigorous educational choice to parents and students in the communities it serves, and preparing all students for college and/or a career after graduation. With an unwavering dedication to success for students of every background, CSUSA is closing the gaps in achievement and opportunity. www.charterschoolsusa.com.

About 10jin Solutions

10jin Solutions is an information technology provider for public, private, and charter schools throughout the United States. Supporting nearly 100 schools nationwide, 10jin provides technology solutions for both in-person and mobile learning schools and their faculty and students.

