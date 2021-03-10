 

Charter Schools USA Selects GTT SD-WAN to Improve Network Agility and Security

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.03.2021, 14:00  |  16   |   |   

MCLEAN, Va., March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE: GTT), a leading global cloud networking provider to multinational clients, announced today that Charter Schools USA (CSUSA), through its partnership with information technology provider 10jin Solutions, has selected GTT to upgrade its network infrastructure with software-defined wide area networking (SD-WAN) technology to more flexibly and securely meet the in-class and remote learning needs of its students, teachers, and administrative staff. The initial SD-WAN deployment is 86 sites, and GTT is poised to expand to additional CSUSA locations across the U.S. as needed.

In today’s hybrid classroom and remote learning scenarios, CSUSA-managed charter schools are more reliant than ever on secure and reliable network infrastructure. The selection of GTT Managed SD-WAN Service will enable 10jin Solutions and its largest client, CSUSA, to standardize on a higher performance and more agile network platform to enable cloud applications supporting the student learning environment and school administration. GTT’s managed SD-WAN solution, underpinned by its global Tier 1 internet network, features 4G LTE wireless backup for enhanced failover capability and resiliency, and delivers greater network agility, optimized application performance, and more efficient, secure use of bandwidth resources.

Additionally, by partnering with GTT, 10jin Solutions and CSUSA can access GTT’s E-Rate expertise to help guide strategies to maximize each school’s subsidized E-Rate benefit and USAC/FCC requirements.

“Network reliability and security have become a cornerstone of the IT platform utilized by CSUSA-managed schools since the outbreak of the pandemic early last year,” commented 10jin Solutions’ Director of Cybersecurity and Infrastructure, Pierre Schoepp. “The deployment of GTT’s managed SD-WAN solution is an important component supporting the migration to the most advanced and resilient networking technologies that ensure students are learning in a secure environment with a strong, redundant network for stability and maximum uptime. We are pleased to be partnering with GTT to implement software-defined networking technology to schools across our U.S. footprint.”

“We recognize the vital importance of Charter Schools USA providing a safe and enriching learning environment during these challenging times,” stated Rob Westervelt, GTT SVP and channel chief. “We are honored to be supporting this mission with the rollout of SD-WAN technology, partnering with Charter Schools USA to secure the E-Rate subsidies that make it economically viable and cost-effective. We look forward to supporting this network infrastructure upgrade initiative nationwide over the upcoming months and beyond.”

About GTT

GTT connects people across organizations, around the world, and to every application in the cloud. Our clients benefit from an outstanding service experience built on our core values of simplicity, speed, and agility. GTT owns and operates a global Tier 1 internet network and provides a comprehensive suite of cloud networking services. For more information on GTT (NYSE: GTT), please visit www.gtt.net.

About Charter Schools USA

Charter Schools USA (CSUSA) is one of the largest and highest-performing education management companies in the United States, proudly serving over 75,000 students at nearly 100 schools in five states. Founded by Jonathan Hage in 1997, CSUSA’s vision is to have a dramatic impact on the world’s next generation – changing lives and leaving a legacy by providing educational excellence within the charter school movement, delivering an academically rigorous educational choice to parents and students in the communities it serves, and preparing all students for college and/or a career after graduation. With an unwavering dedication to success for students of every background, CSUSA is closing the gaps in achievement and opportunity. www.charterschoolsusa.com.

About 10jin Solutions

10jin Solutions is an information technology provider for public, private, and charter schools throughout the United States. Supporting nearly 100 schools nationwide, 10jin provides technology solutions for both in-person and mobile learning schools and their faculty and students.

GTT Media Inquiries:
Rebecca Emery, LEWIS
+44-207-802-2626
GTTUK@teamlewis.com

GTT Investor Relations:
Carolyn Capaccio/Jody Burfening, LHA
+1-212-838-3777
ccapaccio@lhai.com 




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Charter Schools USA Selects GTT SD-WAN to Improve Network Agility and Security MCLEAN, Va., March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE: GTT), a leading global cloud networking provider to multinational clients, announced today that Charter Schools USA (CSUSA), through its partnership with information …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
GameStop Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Earnings Release Date
Tokens.Com and COIN Hodl Announce Signing of Definitive Agreement and Provide an Update on Proposed ...
Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. Announces C$35 Million Bought Deal Financing
Bavarian Nordic Reports 2021 Financial Guidance
Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. Announces C$35 Million Bought Deal Financing
Draganfly Enters Agreement with Applied Research and Innovations Services at Southern Alberta ...
Atotech nimmt Produktion im neuen Werk in Yangzhou, China, auf
Sdiptech AB (publ) carries out a directed share issue and raises proceeds of approximately SEK 473 ...
2020 Results: Acceleration of development and industrial ramp-up
Agfa-Gevaert Group to launch share buyback program – regulated information
Titel
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial Demonstrates Safety, a 24% Reduction in Mortality and Faster Hospital ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Blockchain Foundry Announces CAD$10 Million Private Placement with Institutional Investors
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Grant of Stock Options
CytoDyn to Release CD12 Trial Detailed Results via Form 8-K After Investment Community Webcast, ...
Ocugen Inc. to Present at Upcoming March Investor Conferences
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.03.21
ROSEN, TRUSTED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages GTT Communications, Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important March 15 Deadline – GTT
03.03.21
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in GTT Communications, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline - GTT
24.02.21
GTT Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies GTT Communications, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages Shareholders to Contact the Firm