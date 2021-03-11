 

TransUnion to Present at BofA Securities Information Services Conference

CHICAGO, March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) today announced that Chris Cartwright, President and CEO, will present at the BofA Securities Information Services Conference on Thursday, March 18, 2021. The presentation is scheduled to begin at 12:05 p.m. CST (1:05 p.m. EST). A live webcast of the presentation will be made available at the TransUnion Investor Relations website at http://www.transunion.com/tru. A replay will be available on the company’s website following the conclusion of the presentation.

About TransUnion (NYSE: TRU)
TransUnion is a global information and insights company that makes trust possible in the modern economy. We do this by providing a comprehensive picture of each person so they can be reliably and safely represented in the marketplace. As a result, businesses and consumers can transact with confidence and achieve great things. We call this Information for Good.

A leading presence in more than 30 countries across five continents, TransUnion provides solutions that help create economic opportunity, great experiences and personal empowerment for hundreds of millions of people.

