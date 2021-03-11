 

Digihost Announces Filing of US$125 Million Preliminary Base Shelf Prospectus

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY, OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES

TORONTO, March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digihost Technology Inc. (“Digihost” or the “Company”) (TSXV: DGHI; OTCQB: HSSHF) is pleased to announce that it has filed a preliminary base shelf prospectus with the securities regulatory authorities in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario.

Upon a final base shelf prospectus (the “Shelf Prospectus”) becoming effective, the Shelf Prospectus will be valid for a 25-month period, during which time the Company may issue common shares, warrants, subscription receipts, units, debt securities and share purchase contracts (the “Securities”) on terms based on market conditions at the time of sale and as set forth in an accompanying prospectus supplement (“Prospectus Supplement”), having an aggregate offering amount of up to US$125 million.

Michel Amar, the Company’s CEO stated: “We are extremely excited to have taken this very positive step forward in the evolution of our growing company. Having ready and quicker access to the capital markets, and being able to expeditiously react to favourable conditions, Digihost will be able to execute more effectively its plan for rapid expansion in the blockchain sector and its Bitcoin mining operations, while continuing to create sustainable shareholder value.”

Unless otherwise specified in a Prospectus Supplement, the net proceeds from the sale of Securities may be used for general corporate and working capital requirements, funding ongoing operations, to repay indebtedness outstanding from time to time, to complete future acquisitions, or for other corporate purposes. Each Prospectus Supplement will contain specific information concerning the use of proceeds from that sale of Securities. There is no certainty that any Securities will be offered or sold under the Shelf Prospectus within the 25-month period.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in the United States or in any jurisdiction where the offer, sale or solicitation would be unlawful. The Securities referred to in this news release may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration.

A copy of the preliminary base shelf prospectus can be found on the Company’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

