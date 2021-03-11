Prog Holdings Makes $50,000 Donation to Diversity-Centric Charity Partners

“We are grateful for the support of Progressive,” said the Black Girls CODE organization. “Their funding will be instrumental in helping our organization level the playing field for girls of color in STEM and change the narrative surrounding the lack of racial and gender diversity in tech.”

Prog Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: PRG), a fintech holding company operating Progressive Leasing, a leading provider of lease-purchase solutions, announced a donation of $50,000 to charity partners that support diversity-based causes. Black Girls CODE, an organization dedicated to teaching and promoting tech skills to young girls from underrepresented communities, and a local chapter of Women’s Leadership Institute focused on elevating the stature and talents of women, will each receive $25,000 as part of Progressive’s commitment to Corporate Social Impact and Diversity & Inclusion.

“The Women’s Leadership Institute of Utah is honored to partner with Progressive, and we appreciate their generous sponsorship,” said Patricia Jones, CEO, Women’s Leadership Institute of Utah. “Thanks to visionary leadership from them and others, we are making measurable strides to elevate the stature of women's leadership in business.”

“Promoting inclusion and belonging in our workplace and communities is fundamental to our core company value, ‘People Above All Else,’” said Steve Michaels, Chief Executive Officer of Prog Holdings. “I’m proud of our company’s support of organizations that empower women and people of color, and we will continue to provide meaningful assistance to institutions dedicated to diversity, advocacy and allyship.”

About PROG Holdings, Inc.

Headquartered in SALT LAKE CITY, PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE-PRG) is the holding company of Progressive Leasing, a leading provider of lease-purchase solutions for consumers at the point of sale at many national, regional and local retailers and e-commerce websites. Progressive Leasing offers a lease-to-own payment solution for consumers to acquire furniture, appliances, jewelry, electronics, bedding, cell phones, wheel and tire and other large ticket consumer durables through over 20,000 locations in 46 states as well as with e-commerce POS sites. Vive Financial provides a variety of second-look credit products that are originated through federally insured banks. For more information, visit ProgLeasing.com and Vivecard.com.

About Black Girls CODE

Black Girls CODE was founded in 2011 to introduce girls of color from underrepresented communities between the ages of 7–14 to computer programming, through workshops and after school programs that teach basic programming skills. Future activities of Black Girls CODE will include field trips to area tech companies and startups. The organization looks to expand and expose the girls to more opportunities for learning and growth by seeking corporate sponsorships and partnerships with software companies, hardware manufacturers and community organizations; that want to stimulate the Bay Area economy, by developing young talent based right in their back yards. http://www.blackgirlscode.org/

About the Women’s Leadership Institute

Founded in 2015 by key business leaders in Utah, the Women’s Leadership Institute’s mission is to elevate the stature of women’s leadership in Utah in both business and politics. Under the direction of CEO Patricia Jones, WLI works with over 200 companies and organizations through its ElevateHER Challenge to elevate women using six key areas of focus.

