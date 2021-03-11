 

INVESTOR ALERT Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Continues to Investigate Stifel Financial Corp.’s Directors and Officers for Breach of Fiduciary Duties – SF

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
11.03.2021, 15:56  |  24   |   |   

Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP (“Scott+Scott”), an international securities and consumer rights litigation firm, continues investigating certain directors and officers of Stifel Financial Corp. (“Stifel”) (NYSE: SF) for breaching their fiduciary duties to Stifel and its shareholders. If you are a Stifel shareholder, you may contact attorney Joe Pettigrew for additional information toll-free at 844-818-6982 or jpettigrew@scott-scott.com.

Scott+Scott is investigating whether Stifel’s board of directors or senior management failed to manage Stifel in an acceptable manner, in breach of their fiduciary duties to Stifel, and whether Stifel has suffered damages as a result.

On January 5, 2021, an employee filed a lawsuit against a subsidiary of Stifel, alleging sexual assault and harassment by one of Stifel’s leading senior investment managers. seeking injunctive, declaratory, and monetary relief.

What You Can Do

If you are a Stifel shareholder, you may have legal claims against Stifel’s directors and officers. If you wish to discuss this investigation, or have questions about this notice or your legal rights, please contact attorney Joe Pettigrew toll-free at 844-818-6982 or jpettigrew@scott-scott.com.

About Scott+Scott

Scott+Scott has significant experience in prosecuting major securities, antitrust, and consumer rights actions throughout the United States. The firm represents pension funds, foundations, individuals, and other entities worldwide with offices in New York, London, Amsterdam, Connecticut, California, Virginia, and Ohio.

Attorney Advertising



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

INVESTOR ALERT Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Continues to Investigate Stifel Financial Corp.’s Directors and Officers for Breach of Fiduciary Duties – SF Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP (“Scott+Scott”), an international securities and consumer rights litigation firm, continues investigating certain directors and officers of Stifel Financial Corp. (“Stifel”) (NYSE: SF) for breaching their fiduciary …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Organigram and BAT Form Product Development Collaboration – Includes Strategic Investment from ...
AVEO Oncology Announces U.S. FDA Approval of FOTIVDA (tivozanib) for the Treatment of Adult ...
Total and Microsoft Partner to Drive Digital Innovation and Net Zero Goals
T-Mobile Further Solidifies 5G Leadership Position with Successful C-Band Auction
NCR Board Elects New Independent Lead Director and Nominates New Board Member
Eurofins Launches empowerDX COVID-19 Home Collection Kit on Amazon
Genentech Provides Update on the Phase III REMDACTA Trial of Actemra Plus Veklury in Patients With ...
AbCellera-Discovered Bamlanivimab Together with Etesevimab Reduced Hospitalizations and Prevented ...
AVEO Announces Appointment of Mike Ferraresso to Chief Commercial Officer
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Plug ...
Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. Receives FDA Approval for the Argus 2s Retinal Prosthesis ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
Ridgeback Biotherapeutics and Merck Announce Preliminary Findings from a Phase 2a Trial of ...
Acadia Pharmaceuticals Provides Regulatory Update on Supplemental New Drug Application for ...
Organigram and BAT Form Product Development Collaboration – Includes Strategic Investment from ...
PLUG POWEER ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Plug ...
Argo Blockchain Purchases Land in Texas with Access to Power Generation Rights
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
26.02.21
Haeggquist & Eck, LLP Is Investigating Claims Against Stifel Financial Corp.’s Directors and Officers for Breach of Fiduciary Duty
24.02.21
Stifel Financial to Present at the Credit Suisse Financial Services Forum
19.02.21
Stifel Financial Acquires North Atlantic Capital's Future Venture Investment Business