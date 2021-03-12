 

DGAP-Adhoc Munich Brand Hub AG: Sale of Majority Shareholding / Changes to supervisory board / Appointment of a new member of the Management Board

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
12.03.2021, 10:10  |  47   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Munich Brand Hub AG / Key word(s): Takeover/Personnel
Munich Brand Hub AG: Sale of Majority Shareholding / Changes to supervisory board / Appointment of a new member of the Management Board

12-March-2021 / 10:10 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Munich Brand Hub AG: Sale of Majority Shareholding / Changes to supervisory board / Appointment of a new member of the Management Board

Munich, 12 March 2021 - Munich Brand Hub AG (ISIN: DE000A2GS6K1) herewith announces that the majority shareholders Prime Capital Debt SCS SICAV FIS, Robus Recovery Sub-Fund and DR Beteiligungs GmbH, who together hold c. 83.8% of the issuer's share capital, agreed to enter into a binding agreement to sell their shares to EV Charge Holding Ltd., a UK company.

EV Charge Holding Ltd. will also acquire the Subordinated Loan advanced to the issuer by Prime Capital Debt SCS SICAV FIS Robus Recovery Sub-Fund totalling EUR 208,484 in principal and interest. The new majority shareholder is a English Law holding company registered in London, which through its wholly owned subsidiaries, is active in the development, production and distribution of EV charge stations in China and Europe. EV Charge Holding Ltd. pursues the takeover of the majority shareholding in Munich Brand Hub AG with the intention to raise further equity capital to finance its growth. In order to secure the immediate operating cost and funding requirements of Munich Brand Hub AG, the new majority shareholder has provided a letter of comfort (Patronatserklärung) for the benefit of Munich Brand Hub AG.

As a consequence of the planned change of the shareholders, the supervisory board has appointed the director of EV Charge Holding Ltd., Ms Xia Zhao, as a new member of the management board (Vorstandsmitglied) of Munich Brand Hub AG. Furthermore, the supervisory board members have resigned from their offices with the lapse of with a one-month notice period pursuant to the Articles of Association with effect of 12 April 2021, The management board will file for a petition with the competent local court -- registry court - in due time to appoint the new members of the supervisory board.

Kontakt:
Dirk Reichert, Vorstand
Munich Brand Hub AG
dr@munichbrandhub.com

12-March-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Munich Brand Hub AG
Einsteinring 28
85609 Aschheim
Germany
Phone: 089 99888-0
E-mail: info@munichbrandhub.com
Internet: www.munichbrandhub.com
ISIN: DE000A2GS6K1
WKN: A2GS6K
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Munich
EQS News ID: 1175136

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1175136  12-March-2021 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1175136&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreet

Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-Adhoc Munich Brand Hub AG: Sale of Majority Shareholding / Changes to supervisory board / Appointment of a new member of the Management Board DGAP-Ad-hoc: Munich Brand Hub AG / Key word(s): Takeover/Personnel Munich Brand Hub AG: Sale of Majority Shareholding / Changes to supervisory board / Appointment of a new member of the Management Board 12-March-2021 / 10:10 CET/CEST Disclosure of …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
EQS-News: Relief Announces CHF 10 Million Private Placement
Der Fall Wirecard: Bringt der Untersuchungsausschuss
DGAP-News: FRM_Freeman Gold Corp. bestätigt und erweitert historische Goldmineralisierung und schließt ...
DGAP-News: The Grounds Real Estate Development AG acquires more residential property in Berlin's outskirts
DGAP-News: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities announces very good preliminary numbers for financial year 2020 - ...
EQS-News: PJSC Mechel : Mechel Reports the FY2020 Financial Results
DGAP-News: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities mit sehr guten vorläufigen Geschäftsjahreszahlen 2020 - EBITDA des ...
DGAP-News: Eat Beyond Global Holdings wird in den VegTech Index aufgenommen
DGAP-Adhoc: SHW AG: Einstellung der Notierung im Freiverkehr der Börse München mit Ablauf des 30. Dezember ...
DGAP-News: Ordentliche Hauptversammlung der Deutsche Konsum REIT beschließt Dividende in Höhe von EUR 0,40 ...
Titel
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg steigert Maschinenexporte aus chinesischer Produktion
DGAP-News: BMEX Gold Inc.: BMEX Gold identifiziert mittels Bohrungen ausgedehntes Goldsystem auf Projekt King ...
EQS-Adhoc: Meyer Burger auf Kurs für eine erfolgreiche Transformation zu einem führenden europäischen ...
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG erhält Großauftrag über rd. 170 Mio. EUR vorbehaltlich Marktzulassung durch die ...
EQS-News: Relief Announces CHF 10 Million Private Placement
DGAP-News: Ferratum Oyj: Ferratum Group publishes preliminary unaudited full-year results for 2020
DGAP-Adhoc: Joh. Friedrich Behrens AG: Konkretes Kaufangebot eines ausländischen Investors im Rahmen des M&A ...
21Shares baut Marktstellung aus: Zentral geclearte Ether und Bitcoin Cash ETPs am regulierten Markt der Deutschen Börse XETRA ...
DGAP-Adhoc: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA: AURELIUS beschließt Einziehung von 1.000.000 eigenen ...
DGAP-DD: UniDevice AG deutsch
Titel
DGAP-News: EcoGraf schließt für schnelleren Bau einer australischen Anlage für Batterieanodenmaterial ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : SIHNV RESOLVES TO FILE APPLICATION FOR SUSPENSION OF ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - AGREEMENT WITH DELOITTE AND ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF A s155 PROPOSAL
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE OPENED FOR SIHNV
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF A s155 PROPOSAL
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg steigert Maschinenexporte aus chinesischer Produktion
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPCO GROUP - Full Year Results Announcement
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - AGREEMENT WITH DELOITTE AND ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10:10 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Munich Brand Hub AG: Verkauf der Mehrheit der Aktien an EV Charge Holding Ltd. / Wechsel im Aufsichtsrat / Bestellung eines neuen Vorstandsmitglieds (deutsch)
10:10 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Munich Brand Hub AG: Verkauf der Mehrheit der Aktien an EV Charge Holding Ltd. / Wechsel im Aufsichtsrat / Bestellung eines neuen Vorstandsmitglieds

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
29.01.21
24
Munich Brand Hub, kaum an der Börse & schon Verlustanzeige