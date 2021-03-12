DGAP-Adhoc Munich Brand Hub AG: Sale of Majority Shareholding / Changes to supervisory board / Appointment of a new member of the Management Board
Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG| 12.03.2021, 10:10 | 47 | 0 |
|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Munich Brand Hub AG / Key word(s): Takeover/Personnel
12-March-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Munich Brand Hub AG
|Einsteinring 28
|85609 Aschheim
|Germany
|Phone:
|089 99888-0
|E-mail:
|info@munichbrandhub.com
|Internet:
|www.munichbrandhub.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A2GS6K1
|WKN:
|A2GS6K
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Munich
|EQS News ID:
|1175136
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
|
1175136 12-March-2021 CET/CEST
Diesen Artikel teilen
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0