Munich Brand Hub AG: Sale of Majority Shareholding / Changes to supervisory board / Appointment of a new member of the Management Board

12-March-2021

Munich, 12 March 2021 - Munich Brand Hub AG (ISIN: DE000A2GS6K1) herewith announces that the majority shareholders Prime Capital Debt SCS SICAV FIS, Robus Recovery Sub-Fund and DR Beteiligungs GmbH, who together hold c. 83.8% of the issuer's share capital, agreed to enter into a binding agreement to sell their shares to EV Charge Holding Ltd., a UK company.



EV Charge Holding Ltd. will also acquire the Subordinated Loan advanced to the issuer by Prime Capital Debt SCS SICAV FIS Robus Recovery Sub-Fund totalling EUR 208,484 in principal and interest. The new majority shareholder is a English Law holding company registered in London, which through its wholly owned subsidiaries, is active in the development, production and distribution of EV charge stations in China and Europe. EV Charge Holding Ltd. pursues the takeover of the majority shareholding in Munich Brand Hub AG with the intention to raise further equity capital to finance its growth. In order to secure the immediate operating cost and funding requirements of Munich Brand Hub AG, the new majority shareholder has provided a letter of comfort (Patronatserklärung) for the benefit of Munich Brand Hub AG.



As a consequence of the planned change of the shareholders, the supervisory board has appointed the director of EV Charge Holding Ltd., Ms Xia Zhao, as a new member of the management board (Vorstandsmitglied) of Munich Brand Hub AG. Furthermore, the supervisory board members have resigned from their offices with the lapse of with a one-month notice period pursuant to the Articles of Association with effect of 12 April 2021, The management board will file for a petition with the competent local court -- registry court - in due time to appoint the new members of the supervisory board.



Dirk Reichert, Vorstand

Munich Brand Hub AG

