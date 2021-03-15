Anworth Announces Increase to Series B Preferred Stock Conversion Rate

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (NYSE: ANH) announced that in accordance with the terms of Anworth’s 6.25% Series B Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock, or Series B Preferred Stock, the conversion rate of the Series B Preferred Stock has increased from 6.2176 shares of Anworth’s common stock to 6.2235 shares of its common stock effective March 16, 2021.

As previously announced on February 25, 2021, Anworth’s Board of Directors declared a common stock dividend of $0.04 per share, which is payable on March 18, 2021 to holders of record of common stock as of the close of business on March 15, 2021. When Anworth pays a cash dividend during any quarterly fiscal period to its common stockholders in an amount that results in an annualized common stock dividend yield greater than 6.25% (the dividend yield on the Series B Preferred Stock), the conversion rate on the Series B Preferred Stock is adjusted based on a formula specified in the Articles Supplementary Establishing and Fixing the Rights and Preferences of the Series B Preferred Stock (and also available on the “Series B Pfd. Stock Conversion” page of Anworth’s web site at http://www.anworth.com). As a result of this dividend, the conversion rate has increased from 6.2176 shares of Anworth’s common stock to 6.2235 shares of its common stock effective March 16, 2021.

About Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation

We are an externally-managed mortgage real estate investment trust (“REIT”). We invest primarily in mortgage-backed securities that are either rated “investment grade” or are guaranteed by federally sponsored enterprises, such as Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac. We seek to generate income for distribution to our shareholders primarily based on the difference between the yield on our mortgage assets and the cost of our borrowings. We are managed by Anworth Management LLC (our “Manager”), pursuant to a management agreement. Our Manager is subject to the supervision and direction of our Board and is responsible for (i) the selection, purchase, and sale of our investment portfolio; (ii) our financing and hedging activities; and (iii) providing us with portfolio management, administrative, and other services relating to our assets and operations as may be appropriate. Our common stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “ANH.” Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation is a component of the Russell 2000 Index.