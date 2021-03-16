Luckin Coffee Enters into Restructuring Support Agreement with Holders of a Majority of Existing Notes to Restructure Indebtedness and Enhance Capital Structure

BEIJING, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Luckin Coffee Inc. (in Provisional Liquidation) (“Luckin Coffee” or the “Company”) (OTC: LKNCY) today announced that it has entered into a restructuring support agreement (the “RSA”) with holders of a majority of Luckin Coffee’s $460 million1 0.75% Convertible Senior Notes due 2025 (the “Existing Notes”). The holders of Existing Notes who are party to the RSA (the “Restricted Group”) collectively hold or control approximately 59% in aggregate principal amount of the Existing Notes. Now that the terms of the RSA are public, Luckin Coffee can and will seek support for the RSA from additional holders of the Existing Notes.

Pursuant to the restructuring contemplated in the RSA (the “Restructuring”), which the Restricted Group has agreed to support and vote in favor of, Luckin Coffee expects to restructure the Existing Notes in a manner designed to allow the Company to comprehensively address its capital structure and better position it for long-term success. The Restructuring is expected to provide recovery to the holders of the Existing Notes in the amount of approximately 91-96% of par value.2

“We are pleased to reach this agreement with our noteholders, which represents an important milestone for Luckin Coffee,” said Dr. Jinyi Guo, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Luckin Coffee. “Today, we have a new leadership team and a viable plan to return Luckin Coffee to growth and value creation. The Board of Directors and management team believe that the Restructuring is in the best interests of the Company and its stakeholders. We will continue to take action to strengthen our capital structure while delivering outstanding products and services for our customers.”

All Luckin Coffee stores remain open for business, continuing to offer high quality products, affordability and convenience to customers in the People’s Republic of China (the “PRC”). The transactions contemplated in the RSA are expected to strengthen Luckin Coffee’s financial stability and enhance its continuing ability to serve its customers. The Company continues to meet its trade obligations in the ordinary course of business, including paying suppliers, vendors and employees.