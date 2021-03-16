 

Libre Wireless Forms Strategic Alliance with Knowles Corporation for Collaboration on Their MAVID Voice/AI Platforms with Knowles Micro-acoustic Microphones and Speakers

Libre Wireless Technologies, Inc., a leading embedded Wireless Voice/AI solutions provider, today announced a strategic alliance with Knowles Corporation to jointly promote and market their unique “MAVID” platforms (Multiprotocol-Audio-Voice-IoT-Devices). These industry leading solutions feature miniature size and low power mic-to-cloud edge computing and now with optimized Knowles Corporation Micro-acoustic Microphones and Speaker technology, bring even more value to smart product makers.

Libre Wireless MAVID Voice Module: Embedded miniature hardware and software solution enabling local voice interface and control of any electronic device. (Photo: Business Wire)

With voice interface and control quickly becoming a familiar and preferred method of interface for smart products, Brands and smart product developers need scalable options to enable voice across their entire product lines. The MAVID family now enables fully certified cloud-based voice solutions with WiFi, Bluetooth and Zigbee options all the way down to simple local voice control – no network or cloud required. Through the collaboration with Knowles, these solutions are “complete” delivering the latest in microphone and audio/voice processing technology delivering an optimized solution in a much quicker time to market. These solutions integrate the complexities of voice and with Libre’s acoustic lab and experience tuning and optimizing voice applications, the product development process for integrating voice is greatly simplified and presents very little risk.

The two featured solutions with Knowles include the MAVID 3M and the new MAVID Voice solutions. MAVID Voice is a unique low-cost local voice solution enabling voice interface and control without the complexity of a wireless network or cloud setup. It greatly simplifies both development and the customer experience but delivers the convenience of voice control to many new product categories. With Libre’s SDK and voice firmware tools, custom wake words, languages and voice control features are easily customized and integrated into the system. Custom solutions can be integrated in a matter of days now. With no need for WiFi or BLE connectivity there are no recurring charges for cloud services. All voice performance and tuning is undertaken by Libre allowing for a ‘light-touch’ approach for the customer. MAVID Voice also allows support for device control peripherals including UART, SPI, I2C and GPIO. Ideal for domestic appliances, machines and devices with limited set off controls. A POC and demo platform is available on request.

