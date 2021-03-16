 

Okta Welcomes Steve Rowland as Chief Revenue Officer

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA), the leading independent identity provider, welcomes Steve Rowland as Chief Revenue Officer, effective March 15, 2021. Rowland is reporting to Susan St. Ledger, President of Worldwide Field Operations.

“Okta is proud to welcome Steve Rowland as our new Chief Revenue Officer,” said Susan St. Ledger, President of Worldwide Field Operations, Okta. “Steve brings deep business and go-to-market expertise to Okta and adding him in this net-new role will only bolster our focus on operational rigor and data-driven decision making within worldwide field operations. As customers continue to look to Okta to provide a platform to address every identity use case, Steve will play an integral role supporting our go-to-market strategy, driving predictable revenue, and ensuring we deliver delightful customer experiences.”

“Okta is well positioned to address trends currently impacting customers: moving to the cloud and navigating hybrid IT, developer-centricity and the need to build seamless customer experiences, and Zero Trust security,” said Steve Rowland. “I believe that Okta has the power to be the identity standard for the internet and I’m humbled by the opportunity to join Okta through this next phase of growth. I look forward to working directly with Okta’s forward-looking customers, and to drive scale, innovation and operational rigor across the go-to-market organization.”

About Steve Rowland

Rowland brings 20+ years of experience spanning technology organizations in various high-growth stages across the globe. He most recently was the Vice President of Americas Sales at Splunk. Prior to joining Splunk, he served as President at DataStax, leading all go-to-market functions. Before DataStax, Steve served as Senior Vice President of worldwide Sales at Apigee, the leader in API Management, where he led the company through a successful IPO and later acquisition by Google. He was the Vice President of Field Operations for the Americas and Asia Pacific at Blue Coat Systems and served as Senior Vice President of Worldwide Sales at Workbrain Corporation. He held various leadership roles at BMC Software. Steve holds a B.S. from Texas A&M University and lives in Atlanta, Georgia with his family.

About Okta

Okta is the leading independent identity provider. The Okta Identity Cloud enables organizations to securely connect the right people to the right technologies at the right time. With more than 7,000 pre-built integrations to applications and infrastructure providers, Okta provides simple and secure access to people and organizations everywhere, giving them the confidence to reach their full potential. More than 10,000 organizations, including JetBlue, Nordstrom, Siemens, Slack, T-Mobile, Takeda, Teach for America, and Twilio, trust Okta to help protect the identities of their workforces and customers.



