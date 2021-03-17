 

Legacy Distribution Group, a Subsidiary of CBD Global Sciences, to Begin Distribution for LIFEAID Beverage Co.(R)

Denver, Colorado, via NewMediaWire -- CBD Global Sciences Inc. (OTC: CBDNF) (CSE: CBDN) (Frankfurt:GS3), ("CBD Global" or the "Company"), is pleased to share that it is adding new brands to its distribution channel. 

Legacy Distribution Group, "Legacy Distribution" (Denver, CO) is one of the country's first CBD-only Direct Store Delivery (DSD) distributors. CBD Global's Legacy Distribution Group is excited to announce the addition of LIFEAID Beverage Co.(R) to its family of brands. Legacy will be carrying the LIFEAID Hemp line and expects it to be one of the most successful products in their portfolio.

Brad Wyatt, CEO of CBD Global, shared, "I am excited to see the interest from multiple large and successful CBD infused brands like LIFEAID Beverage Co.(R).  LIFEAID has proven to be an innovator in the space with health and performance at mind for its consumers.  We look forward to adding to their total points of distribution with Legacy Distribution."

ABOUT LIFEAID Beverage Co.(R)

With a focus on great-tasting, wellness-enhancing, and solutions-driven supplement products, LIFEAID Beverage Co. has become a trusted brand among health- and performance-conscious consumers. LIFEAID offers a range of "vitamins you'll actually enjoy drinking" including: FITAID, FOCUSAID, PARTYAID, IMMUNITIYAID, LIFEAID, GOLFERAID and the newly launched Keto-friendly FITAID ZERO and FITAID RX ZERO. The FITAID line is currently the #1 Post-Workout Recovery Drink in America as well as the Official Sponsor of the U.S. Spartan Race Series. Visit www.lifeaidbevco.com for more information.

