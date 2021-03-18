 

Platinex Commences Drilling Program at Shining Tree Property

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
18.03.2021, 13:03  |  52   |   |   

TORONTO, March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Platinex Inc. (CSE: PTX) (the "Company" or "Platinex") is pleased to announce receipt of an exploration permit to commence a drilling program and other exploration activities on the Shining Tree Gold Project, Ontario. The 21,720 ha. (53,671 acres /217 km 2) property is situated along the Ridout-Tyrrell trend between the Juby deposit of Aris Gold to the east and the mine development-stage Cote Gold deposit of IAMGOLD and Sumitomo to the west.

The Company contracted Missinaibi Drilling to complete a drilling program which will commence during the week of March 29th, 2021. Site preparation and mobilization are currently under way. Initial targets for the drilling include the area of Shaft 2 and fourteen sub-parallel quartz-carbonate veins on the eastern portion of the Caswell-Ronda area of the property.

Phase 1 Drilling Program:

The Phase 1 drill program will total 1,000m testing the intersections of a collection of east-northeast (ENE) trending veins and a slaty pyritic and graphitic metasedimentary rock unit known locally as the Evelyn vein. The program will attempt to characterize the mineralization in this intersection between the wide mineralized zone and the slaty band plus drill the mapped, but previously untested veins along the projected strike of this unit.

Phase 1 Exploration Program Completion:

The Company is currently reviewing the synthesis of data from several airborne and ground magnetic surveys in effect to optimize the interpretation. Results from a last batch of Gold in till samples will be reported shortly. In addition, an IP inversion study on the Down Hole IP on the Herrick deposit has been conducted with a persistent anomaly being revealed from 60-320m depths and an E-W 400m strike perpendicular to the Herrick deposit.

A program of linecutting and IP is being commissioned on a line grid comprising up to 67-line km. The IP survey will cover parts of the Caswell-Ronda prospect area, also locate possible target sources of gold in till anomalies and test areas south of and through the Herrick Mine and Churchill Mine where it is believed the Ridout-Tyrrell deformation zone separates older volcanic rocks on the south from a large area of Porcupine sedimentary rocks on the northeast.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Platinex Commences Drilling Program at Shining Tree Property TORONTO, March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Platinex Inc. (CSE: PTX) (the "Company" or "Platinex") is pleased to announce receipt of an exploration permit to commence a drilling program and other exploration activities on the Shining Tree Gold …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Victory Square Technologies Provides 2021- Q1 Corporate Update
Endeavour Reports Record FY-2020 Results
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield completes the disposal of the Village 3, 4 and 6 office buildings
Danone: Update on 2021 Annual General Meeting
CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on March 22 to Provide an Update on COVID-19 Initiatives and Expected ...
Nokia speeds up transformation to improve profitability
Magna gibt Ergebnisse für das vierte Quartal 2020 und einen Ausblick für 2021 und 2023 bekannt
Eldorado Gold Announces Ratification of Amended Investment Agreement by the Hellenic Republic
Digihost Announces Closing of CAD$25 Million Brokered Private Placement With Institutional ...
ARHT Announces Closing of Previously Announced Public Offering Raising Gross Proceeds of $7.9 ...
Titel
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
Futu Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Plug Power to Restate Previously Issued Financial Statements
Annual General Meeting's results and cash information to serve the development strategy
Luckin Coffee Enters into Restructuring Support Agreement with Holders of a Majority of Existing ...
Digihost Announces CAD$25 Million Brokered Private Placement with Institutional Investors
Xebec Comments on Filing of Lawsuit
Valneva Announces Supervisory Board Changes
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18.02.21
Platinex Identifies First High Gold-In-Till Results at Ridout-Tyrell Deformation Zone in Shining Tree