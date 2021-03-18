instead Debuts New Natural Way to Lawn, in Partnership With Brand Builder, Actress, and Talk Show Host Drew Barrymore

LAS VEGAS, March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, instead debuts as a better way to lawn . instead is a new answer to the old way of doing things, a brand that delivers what matters to consumers in 2021. instead is lawn care that you can use and feel good about, because it’s not only easy and effective, but it’s a natural choice. The fertilizers contain only natural ingredients lawns want, and need, to thrive. Having a natural choice is important to consumers and they’re seeking brands who share their values. Since our lawns are pulling triple duty as our playgrounds, restaurants and movie theaters, instead gives people what they need: a lawn that truly fits their lives.

New DTC Product Family Is Natural, with No Complexity and No Inconvenience, for People who Choose a Life that Reflects their Values - and the Yard that Goes with It.

Serving as instead’s Co-Chief Creative Officer is actress, producer, talk show host and entrepreneur Drew Barrymore. Widely respected for her creative talent and long-time devotion to both nature and natural living, Drew will be featured in a robust ad campaign that will launch on March 18, 2021.

The spots, starring Ms. Barrymore, are :15 and :30, with an array of social-specific cutdowns that are both earnest and authentic, and full of Drew’s inimitable charm. The campaign will be seen on YouTubeTV, Hulu, all major social media platforms, podcasts, and across instead’s digital channels. Creative can be seen at:

30 second video

15 second video

“I’m a California girl at heart and have lived much of my life in my backyard, and I’m now doing the same thing with my two girls,” said Ms. Barrymore. “What really spoke to me was instead’s commitment to using natural ingredients, things that won’t harm the earth, let alone my family or pets. Also, the packaging and subscription model felt extremely forward thinking to me”

An innovation in the natural lawn care market, instead’s tailored, pour-and-spread formulas are delivered directly to your door for a simple, gimmick-free solution that eliminates any guesswork. Made entirely of natural ingredients - and transparent about all of them, instead fertilizers feature molasses, wheat flour, feather meal, blood meal, nitrogen, alfalfa, soybean meal and more. These natural materials provide optimal nutrients to lawns...and peace of mind to users. When used as directed, instead creates lush barefoot- and paw-approved lawns that users can feel good about.