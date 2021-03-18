 

instead Debuts New Natural Way to Lawn, in Partnership With Brand Builder, Actress, and Talk Show Host Drew Barrymore

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
18.03.2021, 14:00  |  31   |   |   

New DTC Product Family Is Natural, with No Complexity and No Inconvenience, for People who Choose a Life that Reflects their Values - and the Yard that Goes with It.

LAS VEGAS, March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, instead debuts as a better way to lawn. instead is a new answer to the old way of doing things, a brand that delivers what matters to consumers in 2021. instead is lawn care that you can use and feel good about, because it’s not only easy and effective, but it’s a natural choice. The fertilizers contain only natural ingredients lawns want, and need, to thrive. Having a natural choice is important to consumers and they’re seeking brands who share their values. Since our lawns are pulling triple duty as our playgrounds, restaurants and movie theaters, instead gives people what they need: a lawn that truly fits their lives.

Serving as instead’s Co-Chief Creative Officer is actress, producer, talk show host and entrepreneur Drew Barrymore. Widely respected for her creative talent and long-time devotion to both nature and natural living, Drew will be featured in a robust ad campaign that will launch on March 18, 2021.

The spots, starring Ms. Barrymore, are :15 and :30, with an array of social-specific cutdowns that are both earnest and authentic, and full of Drew’s inimitable charm. The campaign will be seen on YouTubeTV, Hulu, all major social media platforms, podcasts, and across instead’s digital channels. Creative can be seen at:

30 second video
15 second video

“I’m a California girl at heart and have lived much of my life in my backyard, and I’m now doing the same thing with my two girls,” said Ms. Barrymore. “What really spoke to me was instead’s commitment to using natural ingredients, things that won’t harm the earth, let alone my family or pets. Also, the packaging and subscription model felt extremely forward thinking to me”

An innovation in the natural lawn care market, instead’s tailored, pour-and-spread formulas are delivered directly to your door for a simple, gimmick-free solution that eliminates any guesswork. Made entirely of natural ingredients - and transparent about all of them, instead fertilizers feature molasses, wheat flour, feather meal, blood meal, nitrogen, alfalfa, soybean meal and more. These natural materials provide optimal nutrients to lawns...and peace of mind to users. When used as directed, instead creates lush barefoot- and paw-approved lawns that users can feel good about.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

instead Debuts New Natural Way to Lawn, in Partnership With Brand Builder, Actress, and Talk Show Host Drew Barrymore New DTC Product Family Is Natural, with No Complexity and No Inconvenience, for People who Choose a Life that Reflects their Values - and the Yard that Goes with It.LAS VEGAS, March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Today, instead debuts as a better way …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Victory Square Technologies Provides 2021- Q1 Corporate Update
Endeavour Reports Record FY-2020 Results
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield completes the disposal of the Village 3, 4 and 6 office buildings
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Innovative Smoking Alternative
Danone: Update on 2021 Annual General Meeting
CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on March 22 to Provide an Update on COVID-19 Initiatives and Expected ...
Nokia speeds up transformation to improve profitability
Ocugen Provides Business Update and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Magna gibt Ergebnisse für das vierte Quartal 2020 und einen Ausblick für 2021 und 2023 bekannt
Eldorado Gold Announces Ratification of Amended Investment Agreement by the Hellenic Republic
Titel
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
Futu Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Plug Power to Restate Previously Issued Financial Statements
Annual General Meeting's results and cash information to serve the development strategy
Luckin Coffee Enters into Restructuring Support Agreement with Holders of a Majority of Existing ...
Digihost Announces CAD$25 Million Brokered Private Placement with Institutional Investors
Xebec Comments on Filing of Lawsuit
Valneva Announces Supervisory Board Changes
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17.03.21
The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company celebrates connecting 5 million children to gardening and outdoor play through its GroMoreGood initiative
11.03.21
The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Announces Pricing of $500 Million Aggregate Principal Amount of Senior Notes due 2031
11.03.21
The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Announces Proposed Offering of Senior Notes
09.03.21
ScottsMiracle-Gro to Host Virtual Investor & Analyst Day on April 8
01.03.21
ScottsMiracle-Gro Provides Update to its Fiscal 2021 Outlook for the U.S. Consumer Segment
23.02.21
ScottsMiracle-Gro to Present Virtually at the 42nd Annual Raymond James Institutional Conference
23.02.21
The Scotts Miracle-Gro: Bekommt die Aktie nun Schlagseite?
17.02.21
ScottsMiracle-Gro to Present Virtually at the 2021 Truist Securities Consumer Symposium