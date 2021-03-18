Blueknight to Participate at 4th Annual Truist 2021 Utilities, Midstream & Alternative Energy Summit
Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (“Blueknight” or the “Partnership”) (Nasdaq: BKEP and BKEPP) announced today that its Chief Executive Officer, Andrew Woodward, and Chief Financial Officer, Matthew Lewis, are scheduled to participate in virtual investor meetings at the 4th Annual Truist Securities 2021 Utilities, Midstream & Alternative Energy Summit on March 25, 2021.
Presentation materials will be available through the "Investors" section of the Blueknight website at investor.bkep.com.
About Blueknight
Blueknight (Nasdaq: BKEP and BKEPP) is a publicly traded master limited partnership that owns the largest independent asphalt terminalling network in the country. Operations include 8.7 million barrels of liquid asphalt storage capacity across 53 terminals and 26 states throughout the U.S. Blueknight is focused on providing integrated terminalling solutions for tomorrow’s infrastructure and transportation end markets. More information is available at www.bkep.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210318005931/en/
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare