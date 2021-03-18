Blueknight to Participate at 4th Annual Truist 2021 Utilities, Midstream & Alternative Energy Summit

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (“Blueknight” or the “Partnership”) (Nasdaq: BKEP and BKEPP) announced today that its Chief Executive Officer, Andrew Woodward, and Chief Financial Officer, Matthew Lewis, are scheduled to participate in virtual investor meetings at the 4th Annual Truist Securities 2021 Utilities, Midstream & Alternative Energy Summit on March 25, 2021.

Presentation materials will be available through the "Investors" section of the Blueknight website at investor.bkep.com.