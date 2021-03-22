 

Share buy-back Program

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 13/2021 – 22 MARCH 2021

On 3 March 2021, Royal Unibrew initiated a share buy-back program, cf. company announcement no. 9/2021 of 3 March 2021. The program is carried out under Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (the Market Abuse Regulation - MAR) and the resulting delegated legislation. The share buy-back program is expected to be realized in the period from 4 March 2021 to 30 June 2021. The total share buy-back in the period will not exceed a market price of DKK 250 million.

The following transactions have been made under the program:

  Number of
Shares 		Average purchase price Transaction value, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement 26,972 652.18 17,590,617.73
15 March 2021 5,000 666.93 3,334,669.00
16 March 2021 10,556 666.27 7,033,095.45
17 March 2021 8,000 660.52 5,284,187.20
18 March 2021 1,682 653.39 1,099,008.04
19 March 2021 2,838 654.84 1,858,433.37
Accumulated under the program 55,048 657.61 36,200,010.78

With the transactions stated above Royal Unibrew owns a total of 822,488 shares, corresponding to 1.7% of the share capital. The total amount of shares in the company is 49,350,000, including treasury shares.

For further information on this Announcement:
CFO Lars Vestergaard, tel (+45) 30 93 18 08
www.royalunibrew.com


