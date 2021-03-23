 

Denbury Names Brad Whitmarsh Executive Director, Investor Relations

PLANO, Texas, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Denbury Inc. (NYSE: DEN) (“Denbury” or the “Company”) today announced that Brad Whitmarsh has joined Denbury as Executive Director, Investor Relations.

Mr. Whitmarsh has worked in the oil and gas industry for over 20 years and brings significant investor relations experience to Denbury. Most recently, Mr. Whitmarsh served as Vice President, Investor Relations for Noble Energy, Inc., from 2013 until its acquisition by Chevron Corporation in 2020. Prior to Noble Energy, Mr. Whitmarsh was Vice President of Investor Relations at Kosmos Energy immediately following its initial public offering. Mr. Whitmarsh holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Accounting from Texas A&M University.

"We are thrilled to welcome Brad to Denbury,” said Mark Allen, Denbury’s Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. “Brad’s extensive investor relations experience, proven abilities and deep knowledge of our industry will make him a key player on the Denbury team as we execute Denbury’s CCUS and CO2 EOR focused strategy and seek to further differentiate our investment value proposition.”  

Mr. Whitmarsh commented, “I am excited to be a part of Denbury and look forward to leading the Company’s Investor Relations efforts. Denbury’s unique strategic focus, extensive CO2 pipeline infrastructure and deep expertise in surface and subsurface CO2 management position Denbury well as a leader in the emerging CCUS industry and through the energy transition.”

ABOUT DENBURY

Denbury is an independent energy company with operations focused on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The Company is differentiated by its focus on CO2 Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) and the emerging Carbon Capture, Use, and Storage (CCUS) industry, supported by the Company’s CO2 EOR technical and operational expertise and its extensive CO2 pipeline infrastructure. The utilization of captured industrial-sourced CO2 in EOR significantly reduces the carbon footprint of the oil that Denbury produces, underpinning the Company’s goal to fully offset its Scope 1, 2, and 3 CO2 emissions within the decade. For more information about Denbury, please visit www.denbury.com. 

CONTACT: DENBURY CONTACTS:
Brad Whitmarsh, Executive Director, Investor Relations, 972.673.2020, brad.whitmarsh@denbury.com
Susan James, Manager, Investor Relations, 972.673.2593, susan.james@denbury.com

