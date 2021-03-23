Herborium Moves to the Next Level in Building a Disruptive, Integrated, Natural Medicine Content and Commerce Platform

Renowned Endocrinologist and Expert in Integrating Ayurveda and Western Medicine Joins Herborium Group’s Advisory Board

Houston, Texas, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Herborium Group, Inc. (OTC Pink: HBRM ), a Botanical Therapeutics Company and the provider of unique, all botanical medicinal products (Botanical Therapeutics) announced today that it is making considerable progress towards its goal of introducing a new, innovative, all natural product to expand Herborium’s product portfolio in 3Q21. In addition, the Company has entered into an advanced planning stage for a unique content product to be launched in 2022. Content is the most sought after value creator in today’s digital commerce. The worldwide revenue generated by content was $208.3 billion in 2019 and is expected to grow to $414.2 billion by 2025.

Herborium’s CEO Dr. Agnes Olszewski noted, “Herborium’s new content and innovative Artificial Intelligence platform is being designed to serve as a powerful promotional tool for existing and future Herborium products. Moreover, we believe it will generate significant revenues and uplift Herborium recognition as a prominent content platform. Content plays a crucial role in achieving business and social media objectives such as brand recognition, thought leadership, audience engagement, and lead generation, and is the most important factor in building a go-to destination for customers and consumers.”

In conjunction with this initiative, Herborium is pleased to welcome a distinguished new Advisory Board Member, Dr. Ashok N. Vaswani, MD., FACE, FACN as a valuable addition to the Herborium Team.

Dr Vaswani holds BOARD CERTIFICATIONS in Internal Medicine, Endocrinology and Metabolism as well as in Clinical Nutrition and brings to Herborium a unique blend of multi-disciplinary medical expertise and an integrated, holistic medicinal and wellness approach. A former Fellow of Yale University, Director of Research at Winthrop University Hospital, practicing physician, consultant and speaker for such pharmaceutical companies as Sanofi, Pfizer and Proctor and Gamble Dr Vaswani has been featured as Top Doctor, New York Metropolitan Area for 20 years. Dr Vaswani has also been a principal investigator in numerous FDA Clinical Studies and author of number of scientific publications and presentations.