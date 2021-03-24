 

Garmin introduces the Rally power meters – sleek pedals that deliver reliable power measurements and advanced cycling dynamics

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
24.03.2021, 12:00  |  35   |   |   

Garmin International Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRMN), today announced the Rally series of power meters. Purpose-built, the sleek pedals measure total power, cadence and advanced cycling dynamics, including left/right balance, power phase and more on any ride – from road to mountain to gravel.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210324005001/en/

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Garmin Ltd!
Short
Basispreis 148,24€
Hebel 5,66
Ask 1,90
Zum Produkt
Long
Basispreis 103,49€
Hebel 5,40
Ask 1,94
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

Garmin introduces the Rally power meters (Photo: Business Wire)

Garmin introduces the Rally power meters (Photo: Business Wire)

“We know cyclists are out there training to improve their performance every day, and we have created a power meter that they can depend on to help them achieve their goals,” said Dan Bartel, Garmin vice president of worldwide sales. “These Rally pedals have undergone rigorous testing to ensure we are not only providing cyclists with a superior pedal design, but with a power meter that riders can rely on to take their training to the next level.”

The Rally power meters are available in single- and dual-sensing pedal options:

  • Rally RS100 and Rally RS200, designed for road cyclists, introduce compatibility with SHIMANO SPD-SL cleats
  • Rally XC100 and Rally XC200, designed for off-road cyclists, introduce compatibility with SHIMANO SPD cleats
  • Rally RK100 and Rally RK200, designed for road cyclists, maintain compatibility with LOOK KEO cleats

Designed with sensors housed in the pedals, the Rally power meters deliver reliable, accurate data on every training session. With the Rally RK200, Rally RS200 and Rally XC200 dual-sensing pedal-based power meters, cyclists can see right and left leg data metrics independently. Measuring cadence, total power, left-right balance and advanced cycling dynamics, the dual-sensing pedals show cyclists how and where they are producing power to help them understand their specific strengths and weaknesses to improve their pedaling form. The dual-sensing pedals also track time spent seated versus standing so riders can gauge position effectiveness and where power is applied on the pedal to ensure proper cleat position.

The single-sensing Rally RK100, Rally RS100 and Rally XC100 use the forces detected on the left pedal to measure both cadence and power and can easily be upgraded later to the dual-sensing system.

Riders can get the most from their training by pairing the Rally power meters with compatible Edge cycling computers and the Garmin Connect app to seamlessly upload data and update software. The Rally power meters are also compatible with popular indoor training platforms, including the Tacx Training app, Zwift, TrainerRoad and more.1

Seite 1 von 2
Garmin Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Garmin introduces the Rally power meters – sleek pedals that deliver reliable power measurements and advanced cycling dynamics Garmin International Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRMN), today announced the Rally series of power meters. Purpose-built, the sleek pedals measure total power, cadence and advanced cycling dynamics, including left/right balance, power phase …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
La Française de l'Énergie:  Half-Year Results 2021
Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger Announces ‘IDM 2.0’ Strategy for Manufacturing, Innovation and Product ...
ICE Launches Spark30S Atlantic and Spark25S Pacific LNG Freight Futures Contracts
Pfizer Initiates Phase 1 Study of Novel Oral Antiviral Therapeutic Agent Against SARS-CoV-2
Mogo Reports Fourth Quarter & Full-Year 2020 Financial Results
 Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Signs Partnership with Dolphin Entertainment
ICL to Acquire South American Plant Nutrition Business from Compass Minerals
MP Materials Announces Pricing of $600 Million Green Convertible Senior Notes Offering
OnePlus 9 Series Coming Soon to T-Mobile. Exclusive Superphones + Largest & Fastest 5G Network = No ...
AVEO Announces Pricing of $48.0 Million Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
Ynvisible Interactive Announces Acceleration of Warrant Expiry Date
Clovis Oncology’s Rubraca (rucaparib) Significantly Improves Progression-Free Survival versus ...
CYDY BREAKING ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages CytoDyn Inc. Investors with Large Losses to Secure Counsel Before ...
La Française de l'Énergie:  Half-Year Results 2021
AMC Theatres to Have 98% of Its U.S. Locations Open Beginning Friday, March 19
Luminar Provides Business Update, 2021 Milestones and Preliminary 2020 Results
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces That the Maturity Dates of Long-term Debt Totalling $54.1m Have ...
Sangamo Announces EMA Releases Details Supporting Orphan Designation for BIVV003 for the Treatment ...
Maxar Technologies Announces Sale of $400 Million of Common Stock
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
Ontrak Pre-Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
23.03.21
Garmin announces integration of Amazon’s Alexa Custom Assistant technology into Automotive OEM infotainment systems
18.03.21
Garmin and Tacx announce 2021 professional cycling team and athlete sponsorships
16.03.21
Garmin expands its Approach with a new lineup of GPS devices to help golfers improve their game
10.03.21
Garmin enters the powersports market with an all-new off-road product assortment
03.03.21
Garmin Autoland named 2020 finalist for esteemed Robert J. Collier Trophy
25.02.21
Garmin Autoland honored with prestigious FLYING Magazine Editors’ Choice Award

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
10.09.20
33
Garmin - Valueaktie oder dem Untergang geweiht?