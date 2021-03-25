 

Alaska Communications Supports 988 National Suicide Prevention Hotline with Implementation of 10-digit Dialing

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
25.03.2021, 13:55  |  26   |   |   

Beginning April 24, 2021, Alaska Communications (NASDAQ: ALSK) will begin a six-month transition to help customers prepare for 10-digit dialing for all phone calls, including local calls.

This change supports the introduction of 988 abbreviated dialing for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The transition period will help customers prepare for 10-digit dialing, which will be required by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) beginning Oct. 24, 2021.

“Changing the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline’s current hotline number into an easy-to-remember 3-digit dialing code will quickly connect people in crisis with life-saving resources,” said Bill Bishop, president and CEO of Alaska Communications. “This is a positive step for our community, as Alaska consistently sees some of the highest suicide rates in the country.”

To further support access to mental health resources, Alaska Communications will make a donation to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, Alaska Chapter.

988 will be available nationwide starting July 16, 2022. In the meantime, to reach the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, call 1-800-273-8255 (TALK).

About Alaska Communications

Alaska Communications (NASDAQ: ALSK) is the leading provider of advanced broadband and managed IT services for businesses and consumers in Alaska. The company operates a highly reliable, advanced statewide data network with the latest technology and the most diverse undersea fiber optic system connecting Alaska to the contiguous U.S. For more information, visit www.AlaskaCommunications.com or www.alsk.com.

