Alaska Communications Supports 988 National Suicide Prevention Hotline with Implementation of 10-digit Dialing

This change supports the introduction of 988 abbreviated dialing for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The transition period will help customers prepare for 10-digit dialing, which will be required by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) beginning Oct. 24, 2021.

Beginning April 24, 2021, Alaska Communications (NASDAQ: ALSK) will begin a six-month transition to help customers prepare for 10-digit dialing for all phone calls, including local calls.

“Changing the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline’s current hotline number into an easy-to-remember 3-digit dialing code will quickly connect people in crisis with life-saving resources,” said Bill Bishop, president and CEO of Alaska Communications. “This is a positive step for our community, as Alaska consistently sees some of the highest suicide rates in the country.”

To further support access to mental health resources, Alaska Communications will make a donation to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, Alaska Chapter.

988 will be available nationwide starting July 16, 2022. In the meantime, to reach the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, call 1-800-273-8255 (TALK).

