Exasol Named 'Overall Data Analytics Company of the Year' in 2021 Data Breakthrough Awards Program

ATLANTA, USA - March 25, 2021 - Exasol, the high-performance analytics database, today announced that it has been selected as the winner of "Overall Data Analytics Company of the Year" in the 2021 Data Breakthrough Awards. The program is conducted by Data Breakthrough, an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global data technology market. This is the second consecutive year that Exasol has been named a winner in the Data Breakthrough Awards. In 2020, Exasol took home the "In-Memory Solution of the Year" award for its high-performance analytics database.

Exasol's in-memory analytics databases gives organizations faster access to their data insights, powering better informed decision-marking across the board and enabling true data democratization and storytelling. Exasol's database can be deployed in any environment-cloud, on-prem, or hybrid-and it delivers unparalleled performance even with high concurrency, and always at predictable costs. With support for R, Python, Java, and Lua natively built into the database, Exasol also features enhanced performance in its Data Vault to help keep organizations agile and manage growing volumes, complexities, and distribution of data.

"We are thrilled to be recognized as 'Best Overall Data Analytics Company of the Year' by the DataBreakthrough Awards. The launch of Exasol V7 in 2020 was an important milestone for us, as we unveiled new features that have helped our customers go further in their analytics journeys. This award win is further proof that we are leaders in the data analytics space. Exasol is on an ambitious growth path, and I am excited about the road ahead," said Mathias Golombek, CTO at Exasol.