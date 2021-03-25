Filing of the 2020 Universal Registration Document

The Universal Registration Document was filed in xHTML format and has been made available to the public free of charge in accordance with the regulations in force. It includes notably:

The 2020 annual financial report, comprising Bureau Veritas SA statutory financial statements and Group consolidated financial statements;

The Board of Directors’ report on corporate governance;

The Statutory Auditors' reports,

The information related to the fees paid to Statutory Auditors for the financial year 2020;

The information related to the description of the shares buyback program;

The social and environmental information constituting the Non-Financial Statement (“Déclaration de Performance Extra-Financière”).

For the first time, the Universal Registration Document is published in European Single Electronic Format (ESEF), with the five consolidated accounts tables (primary financial statements) marked up with XBRL tags. This was carried out voluntarily, one year ahead of the reporting obligation’s entry into force in France.

The French-language document is available on Bureau Veritas’ website ( https://group.bureauveritas.com ) as well as on the AMF website ( www.amf-france.org ). It is also available at the Company's registered office – Immeuble Newtime, 40/52 boulevard du Parc, 92200 Neuilly-sur-Seine, France.

An English-language version of the 2020 Universal Registration Document will be available on Bureau Veritas’ website by April 5, 2021 at the latest.





About Bureau Veritas

Bureau Veritas is a world leader in laboratory testing, inspection and certification services. Created in 1828, the Group has 75,000 employees located in more than 1,600 offices and laboratories around the globe. Bureau Veritas helps its clients improve their performance by offering services and innovative solutions in order to ensure that their assets, products, infrastructure and processes meet standards and regulations in terms of quality, health and safety, environmental protection and social responsibility.

Bureau Veritas is listed on Euronext Paris and belongs to the Next 20 index.

Compartment A, ISIN code FR 0006174348, stock symbol: BVI.

For more information, visit www.bureauveritas.com , and follow us on Twitter (@bureauveritas) and LinkedIn .

Our information is certified with blockchain technology.

Check that this press release is genuine at www.wiztrust.com .





