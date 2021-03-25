DGAP-News: Tele Columbus AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Annual Results Tele Columbus AG: FY 2020 guidance met on all metrics with solid Q4 results 25.03.2021 / 19:41 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of preliminary fourth quarter and full-year results 2020

FY 2020 guidance met on all metrics with solid Q4 results

- Q4 Core Revenues at EUR 121.5 million, down 1.0% year on year

- Reported EBITDA in Q4 at EUR 61.8 million, up 4.4% year on year

- Capex at EUR 54.0 million in Q4, flat year on year

- Continued Internet, Telephony and Premium TV RGU growth in Q4



Berlin, 25 March 2021. Tele Columbus AG (ISIN: DE000TCAG172, WKN: TCAG17, "Tele Columbus", "the Company" or "the Group"), one of Germany's leading fibre network operators, today published its preliminary fourth quarter and full-year results for fiscal year 2020.

Tele Columbus finished 2020 by successfully reaching all of management's guidance metrics as the Company continued to operate largely unaffected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Continuously improving customer satisfaction metrics have translated into increasing Internet and Telephony RGUs while CATV RGUs continued to decline in a structurally challenging market.

In the consumer business, organic Internet RGUs continued to grow with 5,000 net additions in Q4. Telephony RGUs also continued to increase and amounted to 2,000 net additions in Q4. In the TV segment, the negative trend on basic linear TV of previous quarters continued in Q4, resulting in a customer base decrease of 15,000 RGUs. At the same time, the Premium TV customer base expanded by 3,000 RGUs in Q4 which is a clear improvement year on year.

While Tele Columbus' B2B segment showed continued double-digit growth of around 10% in 2020, revenues in Q4 decreased by 5.9% year on year mainly as a result of phasing effects and given the very high comparable base. Overall demand for B2B carrier solutions, classical ISP as well as data centre services remains strong, however. As a result of the aforementioned phasing effects and project-related hardware sales, B2B contribution margin decreased by EUR 1.9 million to EUR 10.6 million in Q4.