Norwegian Finans Holding ASA Bank Norwegian sells the Swedish portfolio of defaulted credit cards

Bank Norwegian has entered into an agreement with the Intrum group to sell its Swedish portfolio of defaulted credit cards with outstanding customer claims totaling approximately MSEK 650. The transaction is estimated to be finalized and settled early April 2021 and is expected to yield an immaterial positive earnings impact in Q2 2021.


For any questions please call:

CFO Klara Lise Aasen; phone +47 47635583; kaa@banknorwegian.no

Head of Treasury Mats Benserud; phone +47 95891539; mbe@banknorwegian.no


This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


18.03.21
Norwegian Finans Holding ASA: Capital Markets Day and Financial Targets towards 2023
17.03.21
Norwegian Finans Holding ASA: Annual reports and Pillar 3 report for 2020
17.03.21
Norwegian Finans Holding ASA: Proposals to merge Norwegian Finans Holding ASA and Bank Norwegian AS
16.03.21
Norwegian Finans Holding ASA: Capital Markets Day 18 March
12.03.21
Norwegian Finans Holding ASA: Capital Markets Day 18 March
11.03.21
Norwegian Finans Holding ASA: Bank Norwegian AS – Buyback of bonds
10.03.21
Norwegian Finans Holding ASA: Bank Norwegian AS - Successful issuance of senior preferred bonds
09.03.21
Norwegian Finans Holding ASA: Response by the Board of Directors to the intention of Nordax Bank AB (publ) to launch voluntary offer
08.03.21
Norwegian Finans Holding ASA: Fixed Income investor meetings and NOK/SEK senior preferred issuance
04.03.21
Norwegian Finans Holding ASA: Potential strategic interest in Norwegian Finans Holding ASA

10.03.21
2
Norwegian Finans Holding was denkt Ihr?