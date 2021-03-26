Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Norwegian Finans Holding ASA Bank Norwegian sells the Swedish portfolio of defaulted credit cards Bank Norwegian has entered into an agreement with the Intrum group to sell its Swedish portfolio of defaulted credit cards with outstanding customer claims totaling approximately MSEK 650. The transaction is estimated to be finalized and settled …



