Franklin Wireless Approved for Nasdaq Listing

Company to trade under ticker “FKWL” on the Nasdaq effective Monday, March 29, 2021

SAN DIEGO, March 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Franklin Wireless Corp. (OTCQB: FKWL), a market leader in broadband data communications, has received approval to uplist to the Nasdaq Capital Market. The company’s common stock will commence trading on the exchange at the opening of the market Monday, March 29, 2021, under the same symbol, “FKWL”.

“Nasdaq remains the leading securities exchange for emerging growth stocks and particularly for technology companies,” commented OC Kim, president of Franklin Wireless. “We anticipate a Nasdaq listing will increase awareness of Franklin Wireless with the financial community. The progress we have made in the last year has made this milestone possible, and I congratulate the entire Franklin Wireless team on their success.”

About Nasdaq
Nasdaq, Inc. (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Its diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. The Nasdaq Stock Market is a trusted pillar of capital markets and innovation, providing U.S. equity markets liquidity, resiliency and transparency that propel investment ideas to fruition. For more about Nasdaq, go to www.nasdaq.com.

About Franklin

Franklin Wireless Corp. (FKWL) is a leader in innovative hardware and software products that support smart tracking and the Internet of Things (IoT), as well as intelligent wireless broadband solutions including mobile hotspots, routers and modems. For more information, please visit www.franklinwireless.com.

Safe Harbor Statement:

Certain statements in this press release constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements, expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Contact : ir@franklinwireless.com
 

