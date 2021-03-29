DGAP-News: ADM Energy PLC / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

ADM Energy PLC: Notice of Investor Call



29.03.2021 / 08:30

29 March 2021



ADM Energy Plc



("ADM" or the "Company")



Notice of Investor Call



ADM Energy (AIM: ADME; BER and FSE: P4JC), a natural resources investing company, gives notice that it will host an investor conference call, via webcast, on Wednesday, 31 March 2021 at 12:00 BST.



The Company's CEO, Osamede Okhomina, will lead the call and give a presentation on ADM's recent investment in the development of the Barracuda Oil Field, Nigeria, as announced on 23 March 2021. Mr. Okhomina will also answer questions from investors in a Q&A session. The Company will only use publicly available information for the call.



The investor call is open to all existing and potential shareholders. Interested parties can register their interest and pre-submit questions at the following link:



https://admenergyplc.com/investors/register-for-investor-call/



Participants are invited to submit questions in advance by 12:00 BST on 30 March 2021.





