ADM Energy PLC: Notice of Investor Call

29.03.2021 / 08:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

29 March 2021

ADM Energy Plc

("ADM" or the "Company")

Notice of Investor Call

ADM Energy (AIM: ADME; BER and FSE: P4JC), a natural resources investing company, gives notice that it will host an investor conference call, via webcast, on Wednesday, 31 March 2021 at 12:00 BST.

The Company's CEO, Osamede Okhomina, will lead the call and give a presentation on ADM's recent investment in the development of the Barracuda Oil Field, Nigeria, as announced on 23 March 2021. Mr. Okhomina will also answer questions from investors in a Q&A session. The Company will only use publicly available information for the call.

The investor call is open to all existing and potential shareholders. Interested parties can register their interest and pre-submit questions at the following link:

https://admenergyplc.com/investors/register-for-investor-call/

Participants are invited to submit questions in advance by 12:00 BST on 30 March 2021.


Enquiries:

ADM Energy plc +44 20 7459 4718
Osamede Okhomina, CEO  
www.admenergyplc.com  
   
Cairn Financial Advisers LLP +44 20 7213 0880
(Nominated Adviser)  
Jo Turner, James Caithie  
   
Arden Partners plc +44 20 7614 5900
(Lead Broker)  
Paul Shackleton, Dan Gee-Summons  
   
Hybridan LLP +44 20 3764 2341
(Joint Broker)  
Claire Louise Noyce  
   
ODDO BHF Corporates & Markets AG +49 69 920540
(Designated Sponsor)  
Michael B. Thiriot  
   
Luther Pendragon +44 20 7618 9100
(Financial PR)  
Harry Chathli, Alexis Gore, Joe Quinlan  
 
