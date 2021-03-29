SEK CREDIT OPERATION ANNOUNCEMENT

Bid date, 2021-03-29 Auction date 2021-03-29 Settlement date 2021-03-29 Maturity Date 2021-06-28 Term 13 weeks Interest rate The Riksbank´s applicable repo rate Bid times 11.00-11.30 (CET/CEST) on the Bid date Confirmation of bids to e-mail eol@riksbank.se Offered volume Unlimited The lowest accepted bid volume 50 million SEK Maximum number of bids 1 Allocation Time 11.45 (CET/CEST) on the Bid date

Stockholm, 2021-03-29

Bid date, 2021-03-29 Auction date 2021-03-29 Settlement date 2021-03-29 Maturity Date 2021-09-27 Term 26 weeks Interest rate The Riksbank´s applicable repo rate Bid times 11.00-11.30 (CET/CEST) on the Bid date Confirmation of bids to e-mail eol@riksbank.se Offered volume Unlimited The lowest accepted bid volume 50 million SEK Maximum number of bids 1 Allocation Time 11.45 (CET/CEST) on the Bid date

