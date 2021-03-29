 
Weingarten Realty Investors Announces First Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call Dates

29.03.2021   

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) announced today that its first quarter 2021 earnings will be released after the market closes on Monday, April 26, 2021. Senior Management will host our quarterly earnings conference call on Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Central Time.

Event:

Weingarten Realty’s First Quarter 2021 Earnings Results

When:

10:00 AM CT, Tuesday, April 27, 2021

Dial#:

1.888.895.5271 / Conference ID #49825279

Listen via Webcast

This call will be webcast live at www.weingarten.com and can be accessed under the Investor Relations tab of the Company’s website. In addition, an audio archive will be available on the Company’s website shortly after the call concludes. The complete earnings release and supplemental data package will be located in the Investor Relations section of the website on the Quarterly Earnings page. For those without Internet access, the first quarter 2021 earnings release and supplemental data package will be available by mail upon request. To receive a copy, please call Investor Relations at (800) 298-9974.

About Weingarten Realty Investors

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At December 31, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 159 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast. These properties represent approximately 30.2 million square feet of which our interests in these properties aggregated approximately 20.7 million square feet of leasable area. To learn more about the Company’s operations and growth strategies, please visit www.weingarten.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included herein that state the Company’s or Management’s intentions, hopes, beliefs, expectations or predictions of the future are “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 which by their nature, involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. The Company’s actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These risks and uncertainties include those related to the COVID-19 pandemic, about which there are still many unknowns, including the duration of the pandemic and the extent of its impact, as well as those discussed in the Company’s regulatory filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which include other information or factors that may impact the Company’s performance.

Projections involve numerous assumptions such as rental income (including assumptions on percentage rent), interest rates, tenant defaults, occupancy rates, volume and pricing of properties held for disposition, volume and pricing of acquisitions, expenses (including salaries and employee costs), insurance costs and numerous other factors. Not all of these factors are determinable at this time and actual results may vary from the projected results, and may be above or below the ranges indicated. The above ranges represents management’s estimate of results based upon these assumptions as of the date of this press release. Accordingly, there is no assurance that our projections will be realized.

Disclaimer

