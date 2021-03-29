 
checkAd

Mangold Insight Publishes New Research Report on Terranet, Reveals 130% Price Target Increase

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
29.03.2021, 18:08  |  59   |   |   

Terranet’s Ultrafast AV Sensor Technology VoxelFlow Continues to Disrupt the Lidar and Radar Sectors within the Automotive Industry 

Lund, Sweden - 29th of March, 2021 — Mangold Fondkommission AB (‘Mangold Insight’) has published a new analysis on Terranet AB (Terranet/the Company), (Nasdaq: TERRNT-B.ST), suggesting promising buy-recommendations and highlighting the market opportunity available to the AV software startup. Mangold suggests a price target increase from the original SEK 2.50 to SEK 4.70, an increase of 130%. The research report follows the recent success of the live demo for VoxelFlow’s prototype with partner Mercedes-Benz. VoxelFlow is Terranet’s leading technology offering.

A solid state system that will allow AV/ADAS vehicles to faster perceive the world in 3D voxels rather than 2D pixels, VoxelFlow provides significant and needed improvements on existing vision systems, with the ultimate goal of ensuring roadway safety. On its way to becoming an industry-standard sensor system, VoxelFlow will enhance existing radar, lidar and camera systems, that especially struggle in inclement weather and short distances. With its implications in the automotive sector clear, VoxelFlow’s versatile image perception technology also has potential to infiltrate additional markets that can benefit from 3D perception, including Augmented Reality hardware and experiences. 

Mangold Insights based the recent price target increase on market analysis, where Terranet’s VoxelFlow technology has the potential to take market share from both Lidar and Radar. The report also featured several key indicators of Terranet’s continued success that led to the price increase, including:

  • An Attractive Market and Competing Technology: With Mangold’s future outlook in autonomous vehicles showing a growing demand for cameras and imaging systems, VoxelFlow is well positioned to meet the challenge with a superior technology that is sharper in poorer weather conditions, is easily integrated into vehicles and is cost effective. 
  • Current Partnerships Leading to Larger Deals & Collaborations: The recent success with Terrnanet’s partner Mercedes-Benz in testing VoxelFlow will lead to further opportunities for the company. To meet market demand, Mangold makes note of the potential for Terranet to work with Tier 1 automotive companies in future. 
  • A Strong Product Roadmap to Guide the Company Forward: After the successful demo of the VoxelFlow prototype with partner Mercedes-Benz, Terranet plans to test the technology in a demo vehicle in the later half of 2021. Continued work with Mercedes is also expected, following a purchase order of the prototype, and a sign MoU for continued development of VoxelFlow which will lead to the technology being implemented into one of Mercedes existing navigation programs. 

Though VoxelFlow is still in the earlier stages of its development, recognizing significant milestones achieved and set within the year, Mangold has suggested that Terranet’s AB price has the potential to nearly double within the next year. To read the full report from Mangold on Terranet, follow this link: https://terranet.se/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/Terranet_update_march_2 ... 

About Terranet
Terranet develops software for radio-based solutions and three-dimensional image analysis for advanced driver-assistance systems and autonomous vehicles (ADAS and AV). In-line with Scandinavia’s rich history of bringing innovative safety measures to the automobile industry, Terranet is pioneering breakthrough safety technology for the ADAS and AV industries at its headquarters in Lund, Sweden and its development sites in Kyiv, Ukraine and in Stuttgart, Germany. Terranet Holding AB (publ) is listed on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (Nasdaq: TERRNT-B.ST). https://terranet.se/en/ 


 

For more information please contact:

Pär-Olof Johannesson, CEO
parolof.johannesson@terranet.se
+46 70 332 32 62

Media contact:
Sam Aurilia
terranet@fischtankpr.com 
FischTank PR

 

 


TerraNet Holding Registered (B) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Mangold Insight Publishes New Research Report on Terranet, Reveals 130% Price Target Increase Terranet’s Ultrafast AV Sensor Technology VoxelFlow Continues to Disrupt the Lidar and Radar Sectors within the Automotive Industry  Lund, Sweden - 29th of March, 2021 — Mangold Fondkommission AB (‘Mangold Insight’) has published a new analysis …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Results for the year ended 31 December 2020
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces its Addition to the Market's First Psychedelic Stock Index ETF
K92 Mining Releases Strong 2020 Q4 & Annual Financial Results - Record Net Cash, Revenue & ...
Remarkable Turnaround Following Leronlimab Treatment in Critically Ill COVID-19 Patient After 84 ...
Major Precious Metals Granted Additional Mineral Exploration Licence at Skaergaard; Discloses ...
The Philippines FDA Approves the Use of Leronlimab to Treat a COVID-19 Patient
XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. Featured in Syndicated Broadcast Covering Recent European Approval of ...
Digihost Acquires 700 S17+ 76TH Bitcoin Miners for Immediate Delivery
Orphazyme announces topline results from pivotal trial of arimoclomol for Inclusion Body Myositis ...
Titel
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
AgraFlora Provides Dial-In Information for Annual General Meeting and Business Update Presentation
Digihost Announces Grant of Stock Options
CLINUVEL expands DNA Repair Program
Results for the year ended 31 December 2020
Bombardier Announces Cash Tender Offer for Certain Outstanding Senior Notes
Atari: Availability of the Half-Year Financial Report as of September 30, 2020
Digihost Acquires 60 MW Power Plant Increasing Hashrate Capacity to 3 EH
Vow ASA: Private Placement successfully completed
Clean Power Shares Its Investee Company, PowerTap‘s, Update on the Development of the PowerTap ...
Titel
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
26.03.21
Warrants of series (2020: 2) TO2 B we subscribed to approximately 94.9 percent and TerraNet Holding AB receives approximately SEK 38.3 million
12.03.21
The last day of trading with the warrants of series (2020: 2) TO2 B in TerraNet Holding AB is today, March 12, 2021
08.03.21
The exercise price for the warrants of series (2020: 2) TO2 B in TerraNet Holding AB has been determined to SEK 0.80 and the subscription period starts today, March 8, 2021