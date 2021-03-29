 
AVAILABILITY OF THE 2020 UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT

PARIS, MARCH 29, 2021 — Tarkett informs that it has filed its 2020 Universal Registration Document with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) on March 26, 2021.

The 2020 Universal Registration Document is available to the public, free of charge under the conditions provided by applicable regulations and may be consulted on the “Investors” page of the Group’s website (www.tarkett.com), in the “Corporate Documents” section. It is also available on the AMF’s website (www.amf-france.org).

Tarkett has decided to early adopt the European Single Electronic Format (ESEF). The 2020 Universal Registration Document therefore contains XBRL tags (eXtensible Business Reporting Language) for its financial statements.

The 2020 Universal Registration Document includes:

  • the 2020 Annual Financial Report;
  • the Management Report from the Management Board;
  • the Supervisory Board Report on Corporate Governance;
  • the Social and Environmental Responsibility Report ;
  • the information related to the fees paid to the Statutory Auditors ;
  • the share buyback program description; and
  • the agenda and draft resolutions of the Shareholder’s Meeting of April 30, 2021.

###

 Investor Relations Contact
Tarkett – Emilie Megel – emilie.megel@tarkett.com

Media contacts
Tarkett - Véronique Bouchard Bienaymé - communication@tarkett.com
Brunswick - tarkett@brunswickgroup.com - Tel.: +33 (0) 1 53 96 83 83

About Tarkett

With a history of 140 years, Tarkett is a worldwide leader in innovative flooring and sports surface solutions, with net sales of € 2.6 billion in 2020. Offering a wide range of products including vinyl, linoleum, rubber, carpet, wood, laminate, artificial turf and athletics tracks, the Group serves customers in over 100 countries across the globe. Tarkett has more than 12,000 employees and 33 industrial sites, and sells 1.3 million square meters of flooring every day, for hospitals, schools, housing, hotels, offices, stores and sports fields. Committed to change the game with circular economy and to reducing its carbon footprint, the Group has implemented an eco-innovation strategy based on Cradle to Cradle principles, fully aligned with its Tarkett Human-Conscious Design approach. Tarkett is listed on Euronext Paris (compartment B, ISIN: FR0004188670, ticker: TKTT). www.tarkett.com

Disclaimer

18.03.21
Tarkett: Availability of the Corporate Social & Environmental Responsibility (CSR) report
09.03.21
Tarkett: information on the total number of voting rights and shares in Tarkett’s share capital as of February 28th, 2021