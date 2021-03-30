 
West Mining Announces Uplisting to OTCQB Venture Market

Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WEST MINING CORP. (“West” or the “Company”) (CSE: WEST) (OTC: WESMF) (FRA: 1HL) is pleased to announce that its common stock was approved for quotation on the OTC Markets Group, Inc.’s OTCQB tier Venture Market (the “OTCQB”) under the symbol “WESMF” effective as of the open of trading on 23rd March 2021.

"Trading on the OTCQB is an important milestone and will provide greater transparency to existing and prospective shareholders which in combination with DTC Eligibility which was received recently will grow West’s exposure to a much broader investing community as we continue to develop our portfolio of World Class Exploration and development stage precious metals assets," stated Nicholas Houghton, President and CEO, West Mining Corp.

The OTCQB is a venture market operated by the OTC Markets Group, Inc. and is designed for developing companies in the U.S. and abroad. To be eligible for quotation on the OTCQB, companies must be current in their reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process. Companies must also meet a minimum bid price test and other financial conditions. The OTCQB is recognized by the Securities and Exchange Commission as an established public market and provides current public information to investors that need to analyze, value, and trade securities. 

The Company would also like to announce that the updated Resource Estimates for the Kena Gold and Copper Project are nearing finalization and will be delivered to the Company imminently. Though minor delays were experienced due to larger than normal workloads for assays, these have now been completed and all information compiled.

About West Mining Corp.

West Mining Corp. is a mineral exploration company with a portfolio highly prospective projects in world class mining camps. Our flagship “Kena” Copper Gold Project has an extensive exploration history, over 37 kilometers of drilling, 20 years of modern exploration and remains open in all directions and at depth. West’s other projects are situated in close proximity to recent gold discoveries in British Columbia and New Brunswick.

