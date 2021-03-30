West Mining Announces Uplisting to OTCQB Venture Market

Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WEST MINING CORP. (“West” or the “Company”) (CSE: WEST) (OTC: WESMF) (FRA: 1HL) is pleased to announce that its common stock was approved for quotation on the OTC Markets Group, Inc.’s OTCQB tier Venture Market (the “OTCQB”) under the symbol “WESMF” effective as of the open of trading on 23rd March 2021.

"Trading on the OTCQB is an important milestone and will provide greater transparency to existing and prospective shareholders which in combination with DTC Eligibility which was received recently will grow West’s exposure to a much broader investing community as we continue to develop our portfolio of World Class Exploration and development stage precious metals assets," stated Nicholas Houghton, President and CEO, West Mining Corp.