BOS Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Financial Results

Fourth -quarter of the year 2020 : Revenues grew by 11% to $10.4 million from $9.4 million in the comparable quarter last year. Operating profit amounted to $372,000, compared to an operating loss of $232,000 in the comparable quarter last year. Net income amounted to $248,000, compared to a net loss of $322,000 in the comparable quarter last year.

RISHON LE ZION, Israel, March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BOS Better Online Solutions Ltd. ("BOS" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BOSC), reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and year-end 2020.

The year 2020:

Revenue amounted to $33.6 million compared to $33.8 million in 2019.

Operating loss amounted to $651,000 compared to an operating loss of $631,000 in 2019.

Net loss amounted to $960,000 compared to a net loss of $913,000 in 2019.

Eyal Cohen, BOS' CEO, stated: "I am pleased with a second consecutive quarter with growth in revenues and net income. Regarding the year 2021, we expect our revenues to exceed $33 million and a net profit of above $1 million."

BOS will host a conference call on Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. EDT - 4:00 p.m., Israel Time. A question-and-answer session will follow management’s presentation. To access the conference call, please dial one of the following numbers:

US: +1-888-281-1167, International: +972-3-9180644. For those unable to listen to the live call, a replay of the call will be available the next day on the BOS website: http://www.boscorporate.com

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

BOS reports financial results in accordance with US GAAP and herein provides some non-GAAP measures. These non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with, nor are they a substitute for, GAAP measures. These non-GAAP measures are intended to supplement the Company's presentation of its financial results that are prepared in accordance with GAAP. The Company uses the non-GAAP measures presented to evaluate and manage the Company's operations internally. The Company is also providing this information to assist investors in performing additional financial analysis that is consistent with financial models developed by research analysts who follow the Company. The reconciliation set forth below is provided in accordance with Regulation G and reconciles the non-GAAP financial measures with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

U.S. dollars in thousands

Year ended

December 31, Three months ended

December 31, 2020 2019* 2020 2019

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) Revenues $ 33,551 $ 33,817 $ 10,426 $ 9,354 Cost of revenues 27,433 27,159 8,528 7,466 Gross profit 6,118 6,658 1,898 1,888 Operating costs and expenses: Research and development 112 - 41 - Sales and marketing 3,922 4,064 989 1,141 General and administrative 1,747 2,255 496 623 Impairment of intangible assets 517 356 - 356 Impairment of Goodwill 471 614 - - Total operating costs and expenses 6,769 7,289 1,526 2,120 Operating (loss) income (651 ) (631 ) 372 (232 ) Financial expenses, net (348 ) (330 ) (113 ) (90 ) Other income, net 39 - (11 ) - Income before taxes on income (loss) (960 ) (961 ) 248 (322 ) Taxes on income (Tax benefit) - (48 )

- 13 Net income (loss) $ (960 ) $ (913 ) $ 248 $ (335 ) Basic and diluted net income (loss) per share $ (0.22 ) $ (0.23 ) $ 0.06 $ (0.08 ) Weighted average number of shares used in computing basic net income (loss) per share 4,298 4,053 4,346

4,258 Weighted average number of shares used in computing diluted net income (loss) per share 4,298 4,059 4,350

4,258 Number of outstanding shares as of December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively 4,391 4,258 4,396

4,258

(*)The Intelligent Robotics division has been consolidated since June 1, 2019

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(U.S. dollars in thousands)



December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019

(Unaudited)

(Audited) ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,036

$ 339 Restricted cash deposits 140 240 Trade receivables 9,172 10,063 Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses 1,311 1,273 Inventories 4,871 5,407 Total current assets 16,530 17,322 LONG-TERM ASSETS 59 155 PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET 956 1,257 OPERATING LEASE RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS, NET 767 720 OTHER INTANGIBLE ASSETS, NET 40 598 GOODWILL 4,676 5,147 Total assets $ 23,028



$ 25,199













CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(U.S. dollars in thousands)



December 31, 2020

December 31, 2019

(Unaudited)

(Audited) LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Current maturities of long term loans $ 815 $ 664 Operating lease liabilities, current 557 551 Trade payables 5,492 6,503 Employees and payroll accruals 985 1,007 Deferred revenues 601 517 Advances, net of inventory in process 68 29 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 391 419 Total current liabilities 8,909 9,690 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES: Long-term loans, net of current maturities 1,216 2,041 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 367 289 Long term deferred revenues 303 319 Accrued severance pay 364 303 Total long-term liabilities 2,250 2,952 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 11,869 12,557 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 23,028 $ 25,199

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED EBITDA - Unaudited

(U.S. dollars in thousands)

Year ended

December 31, Three months ended

December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Operating income (loss) $ (651 ) $ (631 ) $ 372 $ (232 ) Add: Impairment of goodwill and other intangible assets 988 970 - 356 Amortization of intangible assets 40 79 4 27 Stock based compensation 65 81 8 22 Depreciation 270 277 62 72 EBITDA $ 712 $ 776 $ 446 $ 245













SEGMENT INFORMATION

(U.S. dollars in thousands)

Consolidated

Intelligent Robotics

RFID

Supply Chain Solutions

Consolidated

Intelligent Robotics

RFID

Supply Chain Solutions

Year ended December 31, 2019 (Audited)

Year ended December 31, 2020 (Unaudited)

33,817 $

826 $

13,241 $

19,750 $ 33,551 $

2,502* $

12,455 $

18,594 $ Revenues 6,658 $

2 $

2,906 $

3,750 $ 6,118 $

(871) $

3,265 $

3,724 $ Gross profit (loss) (970) $

(970) $

- $

- $ (988) $

(988) $

- $

- $ Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets (631) $

(1,642) $

(126) $

1,137 $ (651) $

(2,722) $

941 $

1,130 $ Operating Income (loss) 598 $

538 $

60 $

- $ 40 $

- $

40 $

- $ Balance of other intangible assets related to segment 5,147 $

471 $

4,676 $

- $ 4,676 $

- $

4,676 $

- $ Balance of Goodwill related to segment

(*) The Intelligent Robotics division has been consolidated since June 1, 2019.

SEGMENT INFORMATION

(U.S. dollars in thousands)

Consolidated

Intelligent Robotics

RFID

Supply Chain Solutions

Consolidated

Intelligent Robotics

RFID

Supply Chain Solutions

Three months ended December 31,2019 (Unaudited)

Three months ended December 31,2020 (Unaudited)



















9,354 $

240 $

3,615 $

5,499 $

10,426 $

2,135 $

3,522 $

4,769 $ Revenues 1,888 $

(37) $

945 $

980 $

1,898 $

14 $

1,042 $

842 $ Gross profit (loss) (356) $

(356) $

- $

- $

- $

- $

- $

- $ Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets (232) $

(667) $

156 $

279 $

372 $

(160) $

398 $

134 $ Operating Income (loss) 598 $

538 $

60 $

- $

40 $

- $

40 $

- $ Balance of other intangible assets related to segment 5,147 $

471 $

4,676 $

- $

4,676 $

- $

4,676 $

- $ Balance of goodwill related to segment



