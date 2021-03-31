BridgeBio Pharma’s Affiliate QED Therapeutics and Helsinn Group Announce Strategic Collaboration to Co-Develop and Commercialize Infigratinib in Oncology

- Helsinn Group will have an exclusive license to co-develop, manufacture and commercialize infigratinib in such indications outside of the U.S., excluding China, Hong Kong and Macau

PALO ALTO, Calif. and LUGANO, Switzerland, March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: BBIO), through its affiliate QED Therapeutics, Inc., and Helsinn Group today announced a global collaboration and licensing agreement (the “Agreement”) to further develop and commercialize QED Therapeutics’ FGFR1-3 inhibitor, infigratinib, in oncology and all other indications except for skeletal dysplasias (including achondroplasia). Completion of the Agreement is subject to regulatory review and customary closing conditions, which are expected to occur in the second quarter of 2021.

Infigratinib is an orally administered, ATP-competitive, tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is designed to inhibit FGFR, and being investigated for treatment of individuals with FGFR-driven conditions, including cholangiocarcinoma (bile duct cancer), urothelial carcinoma (urinary tract and bladder cancer), and other FGFR-driven cancers.

Under the terms of the Agreement, BridgeBio will retain all rights to infigratinib in skeletal dysplasia, including achondroplasia. Subject to U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) approval, QED and Helsinn will co-commercialize infigratinib in oncology indications in the U.S. and will share profits and losses on a 50:50 basis. Helsinn will have exclusive commercialization rights and lead commercialization for infigratinib in non-skeletal dysplasia indications outside of the U.S., excluding China, Hong Kong and Macau, which are covered by BridgeBio’s strategic development and commercialization collaboration with LianBio. Under the Agreement, BridgeBio will be eligible to receive more than $2 billion in upfront, regulatory and commercial milestones, as well as tiered royalties on adjusted net sales from Helsinn Group.