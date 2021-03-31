 
checkAd

Changes in the Supervisory Board of AS Tallinna Vesi

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
31.03.2021, 14:14  |  45   |   |   

With reference to the transaction that took effect today, 31 March 2021, with a link to the relevant stock notice provided at the end of this notice, United Utilities (Tallinn) B.V. recalled the members of the Supervisory Board, Mr Brendan Francis Murphy and Mr Thomas Wright Lissett, who both had been appointed by United Utilities (Tallinn) B.V. The last day of their term of office is 31 March 2021.

OÜ Utilitas, the new shareholder with substantial shareholding in the issuer, will appoint two new members of the Supervisory Board to replace the two recalled members of the Supervisory Board, and the resolution will take effect as of making the entry concerning the Articles of Association, which are to be approved by shareholders tomorrow, 1 April 2021, into the Commercial Register.

OÜ Utilitas has notified the issuer of the intention to appoint Mr Priit Koit and Mr Niall Patrick Mills as members of the Supervisory Board.

Mr Priit Koit is the CEO of Utilitas Group, CEO of OÜ Utilitas and a member of the Council of AS Utilitas Tallinn, AS Utilitas Eesti and OÜ Utilitas Tallinna Elektrijaam. Mr Koit has graduated from the Tallinn University of Technology with a degree in economics. Mr Koit does not own any shares in AS Tallinna Vesi.

Mr Niall Patrick Mills is Managing Partner of the global Infrastructure Investments business at First Sentier Investors and a member of the EDIF I, II & III and GDIF Investment Committees. Mr Mills currently sits on the boards of the companies owned by the afore-mentioned funds, including Anglian Water Group. Mr Mills holds a Master of Business Administration from London Business School, an Institute of Directors Diploma in Company Directorship and a Bachelor of Engineering (Hons) from Sheffield Hallam University. He is a Fellow of the Institution of Civil Engineers. Mr Mills does not own any shares in AS Tallinna Vesi.

The Issuer will provide shareholders with further information about the start of the terms of office of Mr Koit and Mr Mills.

﻿Transaction of shareholders with substantial shareholding in AS Tallinna Vesi completed (omxgroup.com)


Laura Korjus
AS Tallinna Vesi
Head of Communications
(+372) 62 62 271
laura.korjus@tvesi.ee


Tallinna Vesi (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Changes in the Supervisory Board of AS Tallinna Vesi With reference to the transaction that took effect today, 31 March 2021, with a link to the relevant stock notice provided at the end of this notice, United Utilities (Tallinn) B.V. recalled the members of the Supervisory Board, Mr Brendan Francis …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ARM to Highlight NexOptic’s ALIIS on Upcoming Webinar
Endeavour Completes US$200 Million Investment by La Mancha at C$29.36 per Share
POET Technologies Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Bioventus Acquires Bioness, Inc.
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Topline Data From its Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial of Ifenprodil
CORRECTION: Marathon Digital Holdings to Launch the First North American-Based Bitcoin Mining Pool, Fully ...
Mesoblast Operational Highlights and Upcoming Milestones
Kirkland Lake Gold Announces Filing of 2021 Sustainability Report
Genius Brands International Announces Stan Lee Content Collaboration With Marvel Studios
UPDATE - LiveWire Ergogenics Reports 2020 Financial Performance
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
AgraFlora Provides Dial-In Information for Annual General Meeting and Business Update Presentation
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020 und Informationen zur ...
CytoDyn’s Leronlimab Decreased Mortality at 14 Days by 82% With Statistically ...
Digihost Announces Grant of Stock Options
Results for the year ended 31 December 2020
XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. Featured in Syndicated Broadcast Covering Recent European Approval of ...
Atari: Availability of the Half-Year Financial Report as of September 30, 2020
Clean Power Shares Its Investee Company, PowerTap‘s, Update on the Development of the PowerTap ...
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14:24 Uhr
Agreement of shareholders with substantial shareholding
13:57 Uhr
Transaction of shareholders with substantial shareholding in AS Tallinna Vesi completed
26.03.21
AS Tallinna Vesi Supervisory Council confirmed 2020 financial results
25.03.21
Supervisory Council of AS Tallinna Vesi recalled the CEO
09.03.21
Adoption of resolutions by shareholders of AS Tallinna Vesi without convening a general meeting
09.03.21
Competition Authority granted the City of Tallinn and OÜ Utilitas the permission to exercise joint dominant influence over AS Tallinna Vesi

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
15.09.20
66
Tallinna Vesi - estnischer Wasserversorger