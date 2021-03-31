Element Announces Proposed Private Offering of Senior Notes

TORONTO, March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSX: EFN) (“Element” or the “Company”), the largest pure-play automotive fleet manager in the world, today announced that it intends to sell senior unsecured notes (the “Notes”) in a proposed private offering that will not be registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), subject to market and other conditions (the “Notes Offering”). The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Notes Offering for working capital and general corporate purposes.



The Notes will not be registered under the Securities Act or any state securities laws in the United States and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements under the Securities Act and applicable state securities laws. Accordingly, the Notes are being offered and sold only to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers in accordance with Rule 144A under the Securities Act and to non-U.S. persons outside the United States in accordance with Regulation S under the Securities Act. Additionally, in Canada the offering will be made pursuant to exemptions from the prospectus requirements of applicable Canadian securities laws.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

