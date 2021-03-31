Cenovus completes amalgamation with Husky Energy Inc.

CALGARY, Alberta, March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX: CVE) (NYSE: CVE) announced today that effective March 31, 2021, its wholly owned subsidiary Husky Energy Inc. (“Husky”) has been amalgamated with Cenovus under the provisions of the Canada Business Corporations Act (the “amalgamation”). The company will continue to operate as Cenovus Energy Inc.



As a result of the amalgamation, Husky will no longer be required to file reports with the securities regulatory authorities in Canada or the United States.