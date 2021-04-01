 
checkAd

Photo Release -- WSFS Announces Opening of Granite Run Location Featuring Updated Banking Office Design

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.04.2021, 15:29  |  31   |   |   

WILMINGTON, Del., April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WSFS Financial Corporation, the parent company of WSFS Bank, today announced the opening of its new banking office located at 1238 West Baltimore Pike, Media, PA 19063. The new Granite Run banking office features an innovative design and modern amenities including banking pods designed to support the Bank’s universal banking Customer service model.

"We are excited to open our Granite Run banking office, providing an interactive banking experience for Customers with banking pods and a conference room for meetings and discussions,” said Rick Wright, Executive Vice President and Chief Retail Banking Officer for WSFS Bank. "The Granite Run location joins a rapidly growing area and complements our existing office network serving Delaware County communities, providing expanded access and a seamless, convenient experience."

The Granite Run banking office is located on the emerging Route 1 corridor west of Route 452 in Media and is open Monday through Thursday 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Friday 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Saturday 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

About WSFS Financial Corporation
WSFS Financial Corporation is a multi-billion-dollar financial services company. Its primary subsidiary, WSFS Bank, is the oldest and largest locally managed bank and trust company headquartered in Delaware and the Greater Philadelphia region. As of December 31, 2020, WSFS Financial Corporation had $14.3 billion in assets on its balance sheet and $24.2 billion in assets under management and administration. WSFS operates from 112 offices, 89 of which are banking offices, located in Pennsylvania (52), Delaware (42), New Jersey (16), Virginia (1) and Nevada (1) and provides comprehensive financial services including commercial banking, retail banking, cash management and trust and wealth management. Other subsidiaries or divisions include Arrow Land Transfer, Cash Connect, Cypress Capital Management, LLC, Christiana Trust Company of Delaware, NewLane Finance, Powdermill Financial Solutions, West Capital Management, WSFS Institutional Services, WSFS Mortgage, and WSFS Wealth Investments. Serving the Greater Delaware Valley since 1832, WSFS Bank is one of the ten oldest banks in the United States continuously operating under the same name. For more information, please visit www.wsfsbank.com.

Media Contact: Eric Springer
(215) 864-1778
espringer@wsfsbank.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9d68939e-61cf-4c14 ...


WSFS Financial Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Photo Release -- WSFS Announces Opening of Granite Run Location Featuring Updated Banking Office Design WILMINGTON, Del., April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - WSFS Financial Corporation, the parent company of WSFS Bank, today announced the opening of its new banking office located at 1238 West Baltimore Pike, Media, PA 19063. The new Granite Run …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Trillion Announces Closing of Debt Settlement
Arbutus Biopharma, X-Chem and Proteros biostructures Enter into a Pan-Coronavirus Discovery ...
Sabina Gold & Silver Announces Financial Results For the Year Ended December 31, 2020
Riot Blockchain Announces Financial Highlights for the Fourth-Quarter & Full-Year Ended 2020 and ...
Robert Ziegler Joins the Solutions 30 Management Board as Chief Transformation Officer
Statement
PureGold Milling Facility Achieves Design Capacity, Additional Liquidity Secured as PureGold Mine ...
CytoDyn Files New Protocol with U.S. FDA for 4 Doses of Leronlimab for Critically Ill COVID-19 ...
Top women in tech highlight leadership and inclusion during Millicom’s virtual Women’s History ...
Delta 9 Reports Year End and Q4 2020 Results (1) 
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020 und Informationen zur ...
CytoDyn’s Leronlimab Decreased Mortality at 14 Days by 82% With Statistically ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Topline Data From its Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial of Ifenprodil (3) 
Clean Power Capital Corp. (CSE: MOVE) (US OTC: MOTNF) (GERMANY: 2KGA) Becoming Powerful Player in Hydrogen Fueling Space
Digihost Announces Grant of Stock Options
XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. Featured in Syndicated Broadcast Covering Recent European Approval of ...
Results for the year ended 31 December 2020
Clean Power Shares Its Investee Company, PowerTap‘s, Update on the Development of the PowerTap ...
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
30.03.21
WSFS Bank Receives the 2021 Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award
11.03.21
KBRA Affirms Ratings for WSFS Financial Corporation Following its Announcement to Combine with Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation
10.03.21
WSFS Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Merger of WSFS Financial Corporation Is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – WSFS
10.03.21
Photo Release -- WSFS Financial Corporation to Combine with Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation, Solidifies Position as the Premier Bank and Wealth Management Franchise in the Greater Philadelphia and Delaware Region
08.03.21
WSFS Bank Donates $850,000 in EITC and OSTC Funds to Pennsylvania Schools and Programs
03.03.21
Affordability, Location and Lifestyle Remain Key Drivers for Homebuyers, But Most Fear a Middle-Class Pricing Squeeze, New WSFS Mortgage Regional Study Finds