Plug and Play Selects 154 Startups For Their Summer 2021 Batches

SUNNYVALE, Calif., April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Plug and Play has selected 154 startups into their Summer 2021 Batches. These companies have been accepted into one of the following programs that run through June: Energy, Enterprise Tech, Fintech, Health, Insurtech, Internet of Things, Mobility, Real Estate & Construction, or Travel & Hospitality. 40% of the startups are based outside the U.S. The full list of startups can be viewed on Plug and Play's website: http://bit.ly/pnpsummer2021

"We are thrilled to welcome the 154 startups into our Summer 2021 Programs. During the course of the next three months, these startups will receive unprecedented access to our corporate, VC, and mentor network. It has been an extensive selection process to get to this point and the quality of these startups are a testament to that. We also hope to invest in many of the future success stories within these batches," said George Damouny, Partner at Plug and Play Ventures.

During the three months of the program, the selected startups will participate virtually in networking events, mentor sessions, focus weeks, and private dealflow sessions. They will be fully immersed in Plug and Play's global network and be given numerous opportunities to work with industry-leading corporations and investors to kickstart pilot projects or potential investment. There is no equity requirement for startups to participate.

Graduation for these startups will commence mid-June at Plug and Play's Summer Summit 2021, which will be held virtually. Please reach out if you would like to reserve attendance.

Plug and Play has also released their 2020 Company Performance Report. To see their new programs, locations, investments, and more, read the full report: https://www.plugandplaytechcenter.com/2020-report/

About Plug and Play
 Plug and Play is a global innovation platform. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, we have built accelerator programs, corporate innovation services, and an in-house VC to make technological advancement progress faster than ever before. Since inception in 2006, our programs have expanded worldwide to include a presence in over 30 locations globally, giving startups the necessary resources to succeed in Silicon Valley and beyond. Companies in our community have raised over $9 billion in funding, with successful portfolio exits including Dropbox, Guardant Health, Honey, Lending Club, and PayPal. For more information, visit https://www.plugandplaytechcenter.com/

Media Contact
 Allison Romero
allison@pnptc.com 
(408) 524-1457

