windeln.de SE: Notice of loss pursuant to Sec. 92 German Stock Corporation Act (AktG)

Munich, April 1, 2021: The Management Board of windeln.de SE ("windeln.de" or "Company"; ISIN DE000WNDL201 and DE000WNDL128) hereby announces that according to its best judgment a cumulative loss of more than half of the nominal share capital of the Company has been incurred. This loss is mainly attributable to operating losses.

Pursuant to Sec. 92 AktG, a loss amounting to half of the nominal share capital triggers the statutory obligation to summon a general meeting of shareholders without undue delay. The Company's Management Board will shortly invite to the Annual General Meeting on May 14, 2021, in which the Management Board will report the loss of half of the nominal share capital under agenda item 1 and outline the situation of the Company.

To improve the financial position and to finance the planned growth, the Company is examining the implementation of another capital increase, which is to be executed in the second quarter of the 2021 financial year. The legal basis for this capital increase is to be set at the Annual General Meeting on May 14, 2021. The Company also continues to explore alternative financing options, including financing in and out of China.

